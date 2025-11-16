Nature’s Elements Come Alive In Ceramics By Yulia Klyueva (7 Pics)

Ceramics is one way of expressing my thoughts, feelings, and experiences. Feeling the clay in my hands, I intuitively grasp the form that the moment dictates to me. It happens so that work starts with one idea and transforms before your very eyes into something entirely different in form and plasticity.

Therefore I am not surprised by such transformations and I believe that in that very moment there is the essence of a creator who proceeds from an idea without always knowing what the final result will be.

The elements of nature come alive in ceramics by Julia Klyueva (Юлия Клюева – Klyukva-Design).

I’m always experimenting and working mainly according to my mood, inventing something of my own, I love ethnic motifs. I am very pleased when people find in my work something that is in tune with their own thoughts and feelings.

My collections of ceramic objects can be quite different from one another both in terms of clay color and texture. What I like best is my own rough texture of the ceramic surface of the objects, which I almost never glaze, but only tint slightly, thus revealing even more relief and peculiarities of relief.

More info: julijaklyuevaart.com

Volcano vase shape

Volcano vases – nature and emotion

Lines vase by Klyukva Design – Klyueva Julia

Volcano Ignea – black and gold

Waterfall vase

White Vase and fruit

Uzorochye installation by Klyukva Design – Klyueva Julia. Tryn-Trava progect

Klyukva-Design vase by Julia Klyueva

