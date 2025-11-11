This Viking Conference Table Will Turn Your Meeting Into A Viking Raiding Party

Wildetecture, an architecture and design firm in South Africa, has created an epic Viking-themed conference table design that has captured the attention of anyone who dreams of pillaging and burning from the comfort of their boardroom.
If you think concept rendering looks uncomfortable, you’d probably be right – when writing about another one of their concept chairs, Quinton J. Damstra, one of the 3 members of Wildetecture, wrote that “he is an absolute firm believer in aesthetics uber alles.” So this 3D-rendered table and chair set might not be practical, but it sure is striking!
Damstra explained that the inspiration for the table came when he visited his brother in Norway and understood the fear that medieval people may have experienced when they saw the prow of a longship on their shore.
He also answered some questions for Bored Panda, so read on for more info!
More info: wildetecture.com (h/t: neatorama)
“A sculptured table is only the first half of the artistic experience or really a fraction of the artistic possibilities,” Quinton J. Damstra explained. “The second half is the communicative voyage, the interaction through time and place, when a person puts themselves into the art piece itself.“
“We have been commissioned to make up a table for a shipping companies boardroom in Scotland. They asked for a tamer version of the original, i.e. more comfortable and more corporate. Which we have done. We are in the process of finishing the table off.“
We thank Wildetecture and Quinton J. Damstra for answering Bored Panda’s questions, and wish them the best of luck with the rest of their extraordinary designs!
