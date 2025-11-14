“White Noise” An Animated Project About Music

by

White Noise is an animated project about music defying cold in the unlikeliest of places. Illustrator – Polina Travkova, idea, composer – Nikita Kardakov, animation – Pavel Kardakov.

Polina on working on the scene: “I knew that the scene was going to be animated. There were many layers in each scene and I had to leave room for subsequent animation. This wasn’t an easy task using traditional art techniques. I had to work a lot with tracing paper and a light table. In a few cases, I have actually drawn too many details that were hidden after other layers were applied. But I always thought that it’s better to add more details than the other way around”.

More info: indiegogo.com | Instagram

