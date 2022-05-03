Gold Rush has been on the air since 2010, and during that time the series has undergone quite a few cast changes. One of the most notable is Todd Hoffman’s (and his father’s) departure from the show in 2018. After appearing in the first eight seasons of the series, his absence was definitely felt by fans. Although it’s been a few years since his last time on Gold Rush, there are still lots of viewers who are curious about why he left in the first place. After all, there are usually a number of things that go into someone walking away from a reality show. Fortunately, however, leaving the show wasn’t the end of Todd’s career in reality TV. Keep reading to learn more about why Todd Hoffman left Gold Rush in 2018.
Here’s Why Todd Left Gold Rush
Oftentimes, there’s usually some sort of drama going on behind the scenes when a person leaves a reality show. However, Gold Rush fans will be happy to know that wasn’t the case this time. Still, Todd’s choice to part ways with the series still shook some things up. Leaving a reality show is essentially the same as quitting a job, so it’s not something that most people do without lots of thinking. Needless to say, Todd’s decision to leave Gold Rush was one that he didn’t take lightly. When asked about his departure, Todd told Fox News that he had taken time to consider the pros and the cons. He went on to say:
“Reality TV has its good points. It also has its bad parts. Sometimes, reality TV can damage the way it’s all put together, the secret sauce so to speak. It can damage relationships. And there was some damage in the relationship between me and [my son] Hunter. It was just time. We felt like we were getting pushed over into the corner of our own show. And you start to feel a little jaded. When you do feel that way, you have to choose family first. You can’t just stay on a show, and you’re hurting your relationships. You pick your family first. We needed a break. Having your kids grow up in front of a TV set is not exactly healthy at all for every family”.
Oftentimes when a significant cast member leaves a reality show it can be detrimental to the person and the series. Fortunately, that hasn’t been the case for Gold Rush or for Todd. Additionally, Todd has maintained a good relationship with the Gold Rush franchise. Even after leaving the show, he still appeared on several episodes of Gold Rush: The Dirt.
Here’s What Todd Is Up To Now
As mentioned earlier, Todd leaving Gold Rush wasn’t the end of his reality TV career. In fact, it actually resulted in even more doors opening for him. Todd and his family are now the stars of their own reality series called Hoffman Family Gold which debuted on the Discovery Channel in 2022. Not only has the series given Todd the chance to be back on TV, but it’s also allowed him to have another great experience with his father and son. As in Gold Rush, Hoffman Family Gold continues to follow Todd’s mining journey as he works alongside his father and son. As the show’s description reads: “A mining partner in Alaska has invested in nearly 2,500 acres of rugged land, and they’re about to go belly up. Todd will try to turn around the operation. Will he be able to do it in just six weeks before the winter season sets in?”
When talking about Hoffman Family Gold, Todd told Forbes, “You know, we’ve done television, we’ve done mining, but what happens in this season…you’ve never seen it in any of these gold shows. But the main thing I think for me was that we were all together— my father, my son, and myself. And let me tell you something, that hasn’t been easy over the years. Hunter and I have had to work on our relationship. And it’s not perfect, but it takes time and work to kind of get along because you all have different ideas, especially up in the North, you don’t know what you’re [facing]…you get into situations, you just don’t know how to fix it, you know?”
The show is still in its first season and the show has not yet been renewed for a second season. However, the network has already proven that these kinds of shows can work, so it seems likely that the series will get another season. Even though there’s a good chance that Todd never imagined that he’d one day become a reality TV star, it looks like he’s happy with the way things have panned out for him. That said, it seems unlikely that he will return to Gold Rush, especially now that he has his own show.