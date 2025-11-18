Police Launch Investigation Into 12YO Girl Who Lost Life In “Game Gone Wrong” At Home

Wales police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Honey Foxx French, a 12-year-old girl who passed away at her Milford Haven home in Pembrokeshire on October 19.
Foxx’s family has declined to reveal the nature of the fatal accident, describing it only as a “game gone wrong.” Emergency services, including police and medical specialists, were called as soon as they realized the kid was in danger. Honey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities opened an inquest today despite initial reports suggesting no suspicious circumstances. An autopsy was conducted at West Wales General Hospital, but its results have yet to be revealed.
“With great sadness, we share that a member of our school community passed away unexpectedly over the weekend,” Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Honey’s church school, said.
Image credits: Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
“Honey French was beloved by all and contributed greatly to our school. Her warmth, sense of humor, and creative talents will be deeply missed by everyone here and in the broader community,” the statement continued.
Honey’s mother, Jessica French, reflected on the heartbreaking accident in an interview with local media, confirming that her daughter’s passing was the result of an accident while playing but providing no further details. “Our hearts are shattered; she was our most loved little girl.”
Authorities have revealed that the inquest will be adjourned until April 10, 2025, to allow further investigations to continue.
The Milford Haven Business Circle, a community close to the girl’s family, held a candle-lit ceremony to encourage people to unite in honor of Honey’s memory.
“By lighting candles, we symbolize her enduring spirit and the unwavering love she brought to the world. Honey’s light will forever shine brightly, guiding us through the darkness,” a community representative wrote.
A fundraiser organized by a friend of the family was a resounding success, surpassing its initial goal four times
Image credits: GoFundMe
Shortly after the tragedy, Kimberley Joyce organized a GoFundMe page on behalf of Honey’s mother. The fundraiser surpassed its initial goal of 1,000 pounds four times, reaching 4,433 pounds at the time of writing with over 199 donations.
“As we all know, Alan, Jessica, and the boys tragically lost the youngest and brightest star of their family, their beautiful Honey, on Saturday, October 19,” the page read.
“As they try to navigate through this time as a family. I want to set up this page to help assist them financially so they do not have to worry about the cost of anything while they deal with having to make funeral arrangements for their only daughter.”
Image credits: GoFundMe
Kimberley updated the community on October 26 after the goal was reached, thanking them for their love and support.
“Thank you to everyone who has donated towards this fundraiser to help Jessica, Alan, and the boys at this tragic time,” she said.
“All of your help is greatly appreciated and does not go unnoticed by our family. Thank you for supporting them through this time. May our beautiful Honey rest in peace.”
