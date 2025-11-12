I Recycled Over 250 Plastic Bottle Caps Into This Colorful Poncho

by

I create fashion with unconventional or upcycled materials. Most recently I made this poncho out of over 250 plastic bottle caps. For months I had friends and family save anything from soda caps to peanut butter jar lids for a variety of colors and sizes. I then used a small hole punch and clear stretch cord to “sew” the caps together in a pattern. A black felt panel was added to the back to make sitting comfortable. What started as an experiment is now the most colorful winter accessory I own!

Before:

(Backside) You can see the clear stretch cord connecting each lid.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
