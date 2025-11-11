Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

by

The four-star Georgian House hotel in Central London offers a great treat to obsessed Harry Potter and general fantasy fans alike – rooms that look like they’ve been lifted right out of the classic book series.

The Harry Potter Tour Package includes not only an unforgettable night at the Wizard Chambers and their delicious breakfast, but tickets to the Muggle Walking Tour as well. The guided tour shows the landmark sites used in the making of the Harry Potter films.

I simply love these brilliant Hogwarts-themed hotel rooms. I believe it’s a great idea and surely a must for Harry Potter fans visiting London.

More info: georgianhousehotel.co.uk

A night at Hogwarts!

Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Four-poster beds

Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Authentic decor

Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Up the stairs!

Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Arched doorways

Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Wizardly details

Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms
Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Casting Dexter: Origins’ Returning Original Characters
3 min read
May, 30, 2023
What We Learned from The Trailer for Amazon’s Utopia
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2020
30 Funny Cat Comics By Scott Metzger That Might Make Every Cat Owner Cry With Laughter (New Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2025
Cruz Beckham’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Parodies Dad David’s Famous Speedo Shot
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Pre-Order ‘LOST: The Complete Collection’ « TVOvermind
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2010
Boardwalk Empire 1.04 “Anastasia” Review
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.