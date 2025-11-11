Harry Potter Fans Can Now Stay In Hogwarts-Themed Hotel Rooms

The four-star Georgian House hotel in Central London offers a great treat to obsessed Harry Potter and general fantasy fans alike – rooms that look like they’ve been lifted right out of the classic book series.
The Harry Potter Tour Package includes not only an unforgettable night at the Wizard Chambers and their delicious breakfast, but tickets to the Muggle Walking Tour as well. The guided tour shows the landmark sites used in the making of the Harry Potter films.
I simply love these brilliant Hogwarts-themed hotel rooms. I believe it’s a great idea and surely a must for Harry Potter fans visiting London.
More info: georgianhousehotel.co.uk
A night at Hogwarts!
Four-poster beds
Authentic decor
Up the stairs!
Arched doorways
Wizardly details
