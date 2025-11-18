“This Shouldn’t Have Been Made”: Netflix Faces Backlash Over Menendez Brothers Series

“I don’t think this series should’ve been made,” wrote one viewer after the release of Netflix’s newest crime series, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.
The show, which covers the gruesome 1989 murders of José and Mary Menendez by their sons, Lyle and Erik, spans nine episodes and features actors like Javier Bardem, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, and Chloë Sevigny.
The controversial production is the latest installment of Netflix’s Monster anthology, which started with The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022. Much like its predecessor, the new series delves into the most disturbing side of crime, but its depiction of the Menendez brothers has drawn significant criticism.
“This is disgusting. We shouldn’t be sexualizing victims of abuse for a show,” one comment read.
The Netflix series about the Menendez brothers’ sparks backlash from fans as they characterize the show as “insensitive” and “gross”
Image credits: Ted Soqui/Sygma/Getty Images
The main point of contention among fans is the way the brothers are portrayed in promotional material considering their backstory.
The actors behind Lyle and Erik, Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, pose bare-chested and holding each other in a suggestive manner, flaunting their toned physiques and good-looking features.
Image credits: Netflix
While the brothers were convicted for parricide, the murder of their own parents, their trial revealed that the pair acted as a form of self-defense and retribution. Turns out their father, José, a successful businessman in the entertainment industry, sexually abused both of his sons since they were kids.
Image credits: Netflix
As evidence, two family members, the brother’s cousins Andy Acano and Diane Vander Molen, stated that they had known about the abuse for years, and presented photographs of Lyle and Erik’s intimate parts which were allegedly taken by José.
The mother was accused by the pair of being complicit, and was characterized as an unstable alcoholic and drug addict who encouraged her husband’s behavior.
Viewers were particularly bothered by the sexualization of the titular brothers, which echoes criticisms that the previous Monsters series, Dahmer, faced when it released
Image credits: Netflix
“I don’t think I will be watching this. The aesthetic of the promotional content has a sexy tone,” one viewer wrote. “The whole thing is sick and sad.”
Fans also viewed the promotional material as confirmation of a trend that started with Dahmer’s series: the romanticization and sexualization of criminals.
Image credits: Netflix
“To be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with [Joe]. That’s on us. Jeffrey Dahmer? That is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix,” said actor Penn Badgley, who also portrayed a serial killer in the 2018 thriller You.
Image credits: Netflix
Netizens were quick to point fingers at the Monster anthology’s director, Ryan Murphy, believing his treatment of the topic to be “insensitive,” and full of homoerotic undertones.
“Ryan Murphy is the last person who should be covering true crime. He has no depth or nuance,” one viewer stated.
“He has no depth but he’s also often bringing gay subtext in this. They’re supposed to be brothers. Why do we get a teaser where they are shirtless cuddling each other?” another replied.
The Menendez brothers are looking to be released from prison. Their attorneys are using new evidence against their father to secure a hearing
Image credits: Netflix
Lyle and Erik were convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors argued the brothers were motivated by greed, hoping to inherit their father’s fortune. The brothers, however, have maintained their claim that they acted in self-defense.
The latest development in their case is the filing of new documents in May 2023 by them, seeking a new hearing based on newly discovered evidence of their father, José, molesting the then 14-year-old Roy Rosselló, at the time member of the Puerto Rican band Menudo.
Rosselló stated that he had been drugged and abused by José during a visit to his New Jersey’s home.
Image credits: Netflix
Lyle and Erik’s attorney’s are hoping to use Roy’s testimony and a 1988 letter written by Erik to one of his cousins nine months before the assassinations where he confesses to being abused, as the basis for a petition seeking the brother’s freedom, with 24 other relatives also advocating for their release.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told local media that it had received the petition, but has not responded as of the time of writing.
Fans who have watched the show said they were disturbed by the portrayal of the brothers and disappointed at the overall quality of the production
“I started watching this before I had to go to work. I’m almost done with episode 2. I feel like they sexualized the brothers too much,” a fan wrote.
“I just finished it and found it an awful, dismissive view, yet again of what these boys suffered at the hands of their horrid parents!” said another.
“Quite disappointed with this series! Was expecting so much more after Dahmer. It had a B-grade vibe to it and the story was nowhere near as interesting,” a viewer stated.
Other commenters said they were moved by the story, feeling empathy for the brothers.
“Those poor boys. I feel their pain. It’s terrible growing up in an abusive childhood. Can’t blame them, they were pushed to their limit,” one said.
“It’s a horrible story and what those boys went through no one should have to,” another stated.
The Monsters anthology is set to continue with a third season, this time exploring the life of serial killer Ed Gein.
