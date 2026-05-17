Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings

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This amazing Lord of the Rings inspired van conversion is sure to impress! After his divorce, a retired police officer turned wood-carver Glen wanted to do something different and follow his dream of converting a van into a wonderful tiny home on wheels.

“It was from my fantasy within loving Lord of the Ring style things I love to carve and so I decided to create something totally unusual as I was going to be living in it I wanted it to be amazing and I wanted to feel good every minute that I’m in there.”

Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings

Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings

Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings
Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings
Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings
Retired Police Officer Follow His Dream Of Converting A Van In Lord Of The Rings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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