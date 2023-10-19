Top Five Moments In The Dune: Part II Trailer

The final chapter of the two-part saga will officially drop next year. The adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s novel was first released in 2021, focusing on Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. The first part of the film left plenty of easter eggs for the second entry.
Now, those questions will be answered and a huge cast is featured in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve film. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, and Austin Butler are just some of the names in this sci-fi epic. The conclusion to the two-part saga will be released on March 15, 2024. Here are the five best moments of the latest trailer:
Your Father Didn’t Believe In Revenge
The trailer immediately jumps in from the ending of part one. What the beginning does is go into greater detail about the House of Atreides and their war against House Harkonnen. Admittedly, all the pieces of the puzzle didn’t fit in the first part. Of course, that’s due to Villeneuve building towards the sequel. However, it’s mainly because there’s still information that’s not clear about Paul’s journey.
With the second film finally arriving, the full scope of the world will be understood. More importantly, Paul Atreides will have a mission that was lacking in the early portion of the first Dune. The beginning nicely re-establishes the stakes of the film and quickly catches audiences up to speed on what the overall plot is.
The Uneasy Alliance Between Paul and Chani
Zenadaya and Timothee Chalamet are capable of carrying an entire film, so it will be compelling to see how their relationship develops throughout. Chani isn’t exactly in the war between House of Atreides and House Harkonnen, but she’s an intriguing middleman. Obviously, anyone who reads the novel understands the direction, but will Denis Villeneuve make a bold move and deviate from the original source material? Whatever the case may be, the building relationship between Chani and Paul can be a fun ride, even is an exact copy from the novel from beginning to end.
Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen
Elvis has clearly left the building. Villeneuve and Butler have been teasing the villainous character for quite some time now, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen’s debut didn’t disappoint. The black-and-white visuals are simply stunning. However, it’s cool that they made his character such an elite badass. Butler is a gifted actor, but this is new territory for him so it’ll be interesting to see how he does as the iconic character.
From a looks perspective, his design is simply perfect. The bald head and shaved elbows make him terrifying. Add in the awesome action sequence and his character easily steals the show. The most intriguing dynamic is with his brother Glossu Rabban Harkonnen. The secret wars between the two siblings should at great complexity to Butler’s villainous character.
The Raging War
Dune is more of a political drama in the vein of Game of Thrones. Though there’s action throughout, the most important aspects of the novels are the stories centered around the war. However, that doesn’t mean the epic battle won’t be cool. It dives deeper into several key relationships including Paul and Chani. Plus, the visuals and Villeneuve’s direction will seemingly make this an incredible fight that adds layers to both the story and the characters themselves.
The Visuals
I couldn’t write this without talking about the amazing visuals. The first part was a stunning feature that demanded to be seen on screen. Dune: Part II seems to have up the ante in production and character design. It isn’t just the cool explosions or eye-catching cinematography that makes Dune stand out. It’s the fact that these components greatly enhance the story that allows audiences to be thrust into this world with ease. Based on the trailer, it would be shocking if Dune: Part II wasn’t nominated for Best Visual Effects for next year’s Oscars.