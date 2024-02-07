How Tall Is Zendaya: A Detailed Height Analysis

Zendaya’s height is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), making her one of Hollywood’s tallest actresses. Her height and body have evolved through the years, transforming Zendaya from the 14-year-old Rocky Blue actress audiences fell in love with on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up into a beautiful woman. The Euphoria star doesn’t just stand out in the height department but also serves body goals with her sleek physique accentuated by well-defined curves.
Zendaya charmed her way into the spotlight as a child model and backup dancer before gaining international prominence for her portrayal of Rocky Blue on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up (2010-2013). She solidified her fame with a perfect depiction of Rue Bennett, the drug-addicted teenager in HBO’s Euphoria (2019-present) for which she has won several awards. From The Greatest Showman (2017) to Malcolm & Marie (2021) and Dune (2021), Zendaya has delivered many stellar performances, earning her a spot on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2022. Beyond her innate talent, Zendaya’s height is one of the reasons she stands out among her peers.
What Exactly Is Zendaya’s Height?
Zendaya is 5 feet 10 inches tall with several endearing physical features that make her special. Interestingly, she is not as tall as any of her parents. No doubt, the Disney Channel alum got the tall gene from her parents, especially her mom as she revealed in an interview “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.” Zendaya’s mom Claire Stoermer is 6 feet 4 inches tall while her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman is 6 feet 2 inches tall.
Aside from her height, Zendaya inherited her unique features from her parents’ racial cocktail. While her mom is of German ancestry, Zendaya’s father comes from African origins. This throws light on the confusion that often trails Zendaya’s ethnicity and background. Also, her mixed background means she can fit into diverse roles.
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Height Compared
It’s an obvious fact that Zendaya stands a couple of feet taller than Tom Holland who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Though the actress wears heels most of the time, especially on the red carpet, she has been spotted without them while with her boyfriend and the height difference is glaring. The Spider-Man co-stars began dating off-screen in November 2021 following their on-screen romance in three entries in the Spider-Man franchise. Subsequently, the height difference between them has been subject to public scrutiny. However, Zendaya and Holland dismiss the comments about their height difference as misogynistic because, to them, height doesn’t matter.
Admittedly, there have been awkward moments between Zendaya and Tom Holland as a result of their height difference. They had to do their Spider-Man audition sitting and a few adjustments had to be made during Spider-Man stunt performances. Also, the kiss they shared in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) shone the spotlight on their height discrepancies. While she is taller than her current boyfriend, Zendaya has been linked to taller guys in the past, including Trevor Jackson, (6 feet 1 inch), Odell Beckham Jr (5 feet 11 inches), and Jacob Elordi (6 feet 5 inches).
Is Zendaya Taller Than Taylor Swift?
Coming in at 5 feet 11 inches, Taylor Swift towers above most Hollywood celebrities, including the men. However, the pop superstar only stands an inch taller than Zendaya. The two entertainers who happen to be friends share a lot in common beyond being incredibly talented. Zendaya and Swift are often seen in high heels despite their height. They also spot athletic bodies and chiseled curves.
How Zendaya’s Height Compares To Her Peers In Hollywood
= Zendaya is one of the tallest actresses in Hollywood and perhaps the world as she stands five inches taller than the average actress. The Shake It Off alum is six inches taller than the average American woman and it gets even more interesting that she is an inch taller than the average American man. Essentially, Zendaya often finds herself as the tallest person in the room and doesn’t go easy on the heels.
Compared to her Shake It Off co-star Bella Thorne who also rose to fame on the Discey Channel show, Zendaya is two feet taller than Thorne who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Another Disney star who doesn’t hold a candle to Zendaya in the height department is Veronica Dunne whose height is 5 feet 7 inches. At 5 feet 3 inches, Black-ish star Yara Shahidi shrinks beside Zandaya and fellow Disney royalty Debby Ryan meets the same fate, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. There is also Dove Cameron with her petit figure that stands at 5 feet 2 inches. Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Storm Reid is also shorter, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall. All in all, Zendaya’s height is remarkable, but it doesn’t stop her from being the relatable queen she has always been. Surprisingly, as iconic as she is, Zendaya has had several awkward moments in the spotlight, including one with Matt Rife on Wild’n Out.
