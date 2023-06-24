Home
What Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s Ending Means For The Franchise

What Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s Ending Means For The Franchise

What Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s Ending Means For The Franchise
Home
What Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s Ending Means For The Franchise
What Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s Ending Means For The Franchise

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As with many movies in this genre, it is expected that the sequel concludes with a post-credits scene. However, the writers opted to end on a cliffhanger ending instead. This is an unexpected turn for the Spider-Verse franchise and a superhero film. 

The absence of a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, might be unexpected but choosing to end with a cliffhanger, whets the appetites of fans for the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The cliffhanger ending promises the return of Miles Morales and hints at significant developments in the multiverse. Thus, the ambiguous ending sets things up nicely for the next instalment. Despite the deviation from the norm, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse remains an exciting and worthy addition to the overall Spider-Man franchise.

Does Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Have A Post-Credits Scene?

spider-man across the spider-verse spot

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not have a post-credits scene but does have a captivating ending. This is different from its predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which has a post-credits scene that introduced Miguel O’Hara. However, the lack of one in the sequel does not harm the narrative or the overall pacing of the film. It also promises the return of Miles Morales’ and this will be in the upcoming finale Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Viewers may have missed out on a potentially exciting post-credits scene, especially as Phil Lord one of the film’s writers and producers revealed that there was a deleted Post-Credits scene. However. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse remains a spectacular movie, characterized by an engaging plotline, vibrant animation, and its cliffhanger ending. It’s the perfect follow-up to its predecessor and maintains the tradition the first film began.

Why did They Opt For a Cliffhanger Ending in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse ending

By the time the credits roll around, Miles Morales has managed to escape Miguel O’Hara who is trying to stop Miles from ruining a canon event. In his escape, Miles lands in Earth 42, which is the home universe of the radioactive spider that bit him and gave him his powers. This is not his home planet and he quickly learns that the version of himself in Earth 42, is the dangerous Prowler. These are two of the major conflicts Miles has to deal with. The third conflict is the destruction of Spot

The film ends with three unresolved conflicts. Choosing to go with a cliffhanger ending was the only way to ensure the integrity of the plot and the storyline. It is clear that Miles has a lot on his plate and the stakes are too high, to be summarized in a post-credits scene. The title card it ends with says “Miles Morales will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” which is a more befitting pause to the saga. 

Related Posts
The Miles Morales – Donald Glover Connection Is Deeper Than You Think
June 11, 2023
Mistakes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Should Avoid Making
March 21, 2023
Who Is The Spot From Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?
May 19, 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast The Perfect Splinter
April 15, 2023
Final Space cult classic status
Why Final Space Deserves More Than Its Cult Classic Status
May 21, 2023
final space little cato
This Final Space Character Deserved More Attention
May 24, 2023

About The Author

Nkem
More from this Author

Nkem is many things, most of which are good and all of which are secret. She likes to write and she likes to consume visual media, here she combines both. When she is not doing either you are likely to find her doing her day job which may or may not have to do with catching bad guys. And as a person of many things, when she's not doing her day job or writing, she is doing one of the other secret and good things she likes to do.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.