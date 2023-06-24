Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As with many movies in this genre, it is expected that the sequel concludes with a post-credits scene. However, the writers opted to end on a cliffhanger ending instead. This is an unexpected turn for the Spider-Verse franchise and a superhero film.
The absence of a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, might be unexpected but choosing to end with a cliffhanger, whets the appetites of fans for the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The cliffhanger ending promises the return of Miles Morales and hints at significant developments in the multiverse. Thus, the ambiguous ending sets things up nicely for the next instalment. Despite the deviation from the norm, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse remains an exciting and worthy addition to the overall Spider-Man franchise.
Does Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not have a post-credits scene but does have a captivating ending. This is different from its predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which has a post-credits scene that introduced Miguel O’Hara. However, the lack of one in the sequel does not harm the narrative or the overall pacing of the film. It also promises the return of Miles Morales’ and this will be in the upcoming finale Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Viewers may have missed out on a potentially exciting post-credits scene, especially as Phil Lord one of the film’s writers and producers revealed that there was a deleted Post-Credits scene. However. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse remains a spectacular movie, characterized by an engaging plotline, vibrant animation, and its cliffhanger ending. It’s the perfect follow-up to its predecessor and maintains the tradition the first film began.
Why did They Opt For a Cliffhanger Ending in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?
By the time the credits roll around, Miles Morales has managed to escape Miguel O’Hara who is trying to stop Miles from ruining a canon event. In his escape, Miles lands in Earth 42, which is the home universe of the radioactive spider that bit him and gave him his powers. This is not his home planet and he quickly learns that the version of himself in Earth 42, is the dangerous Prowler. These are two of the major conflicts Miles has to deal with. The third conflict is the destruction of Spot.
The film ends with three unresolved conflicts. Choosing to go with a cliffhanger ending was the only way to ensure the integrity of the plot and the storyline. It is clear that Miles has a lot on his plate and the stakes are too high, to be summarized in a post-credits scene. The title card it ends with says “Miles Morales will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” which is a more befitting pause to the saga.