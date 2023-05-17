Top Five Moments In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse will finally hit theaters in July. The highly anticipated sequel sees the return of Miles Morales, who reunites with Gwen Stacy within the multiverse. Miles encounters a universe full of Spider-People ready to protect its existence. However, when a new threat arises, he’s pitted against the other Spiders. He must overcome huge adversity in order to save the people he loves the most.
The exciting film sees the return of Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson as Miles Morales and Peter Parker. Additionally, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, and Issa Rae joined the cast as Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Woman. The incredible trailer has created quite a buzz for the upcoming sequel. Check out the five best moments of the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer.
1. It Kicks Off With Miles Morales
We jump back into the incredible world of Miles Morales, and everything seems good so far. He’s successfully saving Brooklyn from big bads like The Spot. Overall, the first few seconds of the trailer invites audiences back into the world of the Brooklyn kid. But it also gives some hints on what the overall plot is.
During Miles’s Parent/Teacher conference, The Spot is behind the school, opening a portal to the multiverse. This subtly introduces the conflict internally and externally. Based on the trailer, Spot Guy isn’t the big bad here, but the battle of Miles having to balance real life with his superhero world seems to be.
In a world of superheroes, this is nothing new. However, Miles Morales’s story is still fresh. So there’s an original way to retell this conflict without copying content from previous Spider-Man films. Sure, the opening may not feature some crazy action sequence. But the heart of these films is the characters and story. Altogether, it’s great that Spider-Verse continues to carve a compelling path for its titular hero.
2. There’s An Elite Crew With All The Best Spider People In It
Once the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer navigates the troubles of Miles’s home life, we’re thrust back into the multiverse. The romance between Gwen Stacy and Morales is sweet. However, the impressive aspect is the incredible visuals. More importantly, Spider alternate egos such as Spider-Punk, and Spider-Woman, among hundreds of other Spidey alternate egos, are introduced. Miguel O’Hara is the catalyst that brought all of the web slingers together. It was a clever idea that brought a unique character to the forefront. Needless to say, a battle of Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man should be awesome.
3. Miguel O’Hara Get’s His Day In The Sun
Once viewers are introduced into the multiverse again, O’Hara is confirmed as the big villain of Across the Spider-Verse. As mentioned above, Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man is an excellent idea. But it’s not just the unique idea of pitting hero vs. hero against one another. The different ideologies and powers that these two characters present should make for an exciting clash.
That big Doctor Strange/Tom Holland easter egg appears to be the reason why O’Hara doesn’t want Morales in the Spider-Verse. However, there has to be a deeper meaning to why O’Hara wants nothing to do with Morales. Hopefully, Across the Spider-Verse goes deeper into the complexity of his character and his motivations. Kudos to the filmmakers for bringing back Jake Johnson as the original Spider-Man. He was one of the standouts of the first film, and it should be interesting to see how his role plays out in the sequel.
4. Miles Morales’ Comic Book Sequence
This was previously mentioned, but Across the Spider-Verse is simply gorgeous. One of the reasons this series stands out so much is the unique comic book graphics that celebrate the history of its source material while elevating it. The sequence of Miles Morales running through the city further highlights how stunning and captivating this film is. The animation, cinematography, and distinct detail in each and every frame make the story shine better and strengthen the powers of Miles and Miguel.
5. It Ends With A Bang!
The stakes are established at this point. Bottom line, the multiverse could be in danger, and Miles’s choices could have serious consequences for everyone involved. The ending is action-packed, with everyone trying to go after Miles Morales. The funny gag of all the Spider-Men pointing at each other displays the right amount of humor. Yet, it never undercuts the seriousness of the situation, and the incredible score only amps the exciting tension further. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer predicts a great movie to come.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!