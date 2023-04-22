Every Spider-Character Seen In The Across The Spider-Verse Trailer

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse takes the concept the first film sets up of there being multiple Spider-Persons spread across the Multiverse, and absolutely sprints with it by introducing a huge number of additional multiversal Spider-Heroes. Several recent MCU films approach this idea, such as Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man: Quantumania. However, Across the Spider-verse is set to include such gleeful abandon and diversity that its infinite Spiders deserve special attention.
Lord and Miller often do a wonderful job of integrating their character and worldbuilding into the narrative, so no prior knowledge is necessary. But for those interested in a deep dive on all of the film’s many, many characters, look no further, starting with returning Spider-Alts and going to some of the more esoteric inclusions.
Miles Morales
Miles Morales was already the star of the first Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and he’s returning for the sequel. One of the earliest alternate Spider-Men in the comics, Miles Morales was bitten by a slightly different spider than Peter Parker. This spider grants Miles the common powers of wall-crawling and spider-sense, but also unusual abilities related to cloaking and electricity.
Peter B. Parker
Peter B. Parker is (almost) the original Spider-Man. In the plot of the first Spider-verse film, the actual “original” Peter Parker from Miles’ world dies. But when a rift between worlds opens up, Miles meets Peter B., from a timeline where Peter made unfortunate and disastrous choices, giving him a much different life from Peter A.
Mayday Parker, aka Spider-Girl
Mayday Parker is the first daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Parker. In the comics, her parents desperately wished she wouldn’t develop powers, but does in her early teens. Across the Spider-verse shows a departure from this, as Mayday clearly has powers in infancy.
Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen
Peter Parker’s former love, Gwen Stacy, returns as Spider-Gwen. In Peter’s original timeline, she dies when he attempts to save her from falling and fails. In Spider-Gwen’s timeline, she is the one bitten by the spider and accidentally kills Peter.
Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099
A gifted geneticist working for biochem corporation Alchemax developing gene splicing technology, Spider-Man 2099 promises to be a major part of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. After several failed experiments that turned people into hideous mutations that quickly died, Miguel attempted to quit and take the story to the press. His employers tricked him into consuming a highly addictive boutique drug in an attempt to keep him with the company, but he spliced himself with spider genes to counteract the effect, turning him into Spider-Man. His powers include some of the standard spider-sense and webs, but he focuses more on strength, agility, and the ability to sprout razor sharp talons from his fingers. It’s unclear what role he’ll fill specifically, but the trailer appears to indicate he may be this Spider-Man film’s villain.
Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman
Sporting one of the most complicated backstories of any of the film’s spiders, Spider-Woman went from HYDRA spy to SWORD agent to Avenger to private detective. In a notable storyline, Jessica becomes pregnant via IVF and continues to fight crime throughout her pregnancy. This is the iteration seen in the Across The Spider-verse trailer.
Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Spider-Man India
Pavitr Prabhakar gained his spider powers via the mystical powers of an ancient yogi, with the promise he will use his abilities to protect the innocent from the evils of the world. He lives with his Auntie Maya and Uncle Bhim, and sets off on his journey as Spider-Man when he fails to save his uncle’s life.
Hobart Brown, aka Spider-Punk
Transformed into Spider-Man by a spider mutated by illegal toxic waste dumping. His powers are the same as Peter Parker of Earth-616 (the “main” Marvel universe), with the addition of being able to play guitar. Once used 15000 volts of punk rock and an “army of amps set to 11” to defeat Norman Osborn.
Jonathan Ohnn, aka The Spot
Not actually a spider, but it’s likely his abilities set off the plot of the film. Jonathan Ohnn was an MIT scientist working for Kingpin, determined to find the source of superhero Cloak’s teleportation power. He built a machine to attempt to access Cloak’s pocket dimension, but instead ended up in a dimension of half darkness and half light, with infinite portals scattered around. These portals bound themselves to his body, covering him with black spots from head to toe. These spots all act as gateways either to other spaces in the near area, or other dimensions entirely.
Iron Spider
Ion Spide is not so much a separate person so much as a different suit. This was a spider suit provided to Peter Parker by Tony Stark during the “Civil War” arc of Marvel Comics. The suit was Iron-Man-esque in its metal construction, armor, and energy generation capabilities. It also included active hologram tech, allowing Peter to change the suit to any color or design he liked, and the notable robotic spider arms on the back. Peter discarded the suit when he realized Tony was using it to monitor and track his location and actions.
Widow, aka Spider-Horse
Hailing from a wild west universe, Widow is the faithful steed of Patrick O’Hara, aka Web-Slinger. The two act as vigilante outlaws, aiming to rid their small western town of the influence of Doc Ock Holiday.
Bombastic Bag Man
Bombastic Bag Man is a perennial favorite among fans of the Spider-Man videogames, and this common inclusion in the games comes from an issue of the comic where Reed Richards separated Peter from the Venom symbiote. Left without a costume, Johnny Storm provided him with an old Fantastic Four suit, a bag to put over his head, and a Kick Me sign on his back.
Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse releases in theaters June 2, 2023.
