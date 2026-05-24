This Underrated 90s Crime Thriller Is Getting a TV Reboot

Sylvester Stallone gave one of his greatest ever performances in Cop Land in 1997. Shedding his larger-than-life look to play a subdued sheriff, he delivered an understated yet powerful rendition. As well as his performance being vastly overlooked, the film itself also didn’t get the attention it deserved.
Today, Cop Land is considered a cult entry in the crime thriller genre. It has its devoted fans who praise the urban western feel and Stallone’s swerving performance, but it lacks mainstream attention. Writer/director James Mangold is looking to rectify this by revisiting the story again – this time for the small screen. Here’s everything we know so far about the Cop Land reboot.
What Is Cop Land About?
Set in the fictional town of Garrison, New Jersey, Cop Land is a slow burn crime thriller with a western feel. While there are no cowboys and bandits, there is a sheriff, only this one is out of his depths. Stallone stars as Freddy Heflin, a cop relegated to the duty of sheriff after an accident left him deaf in one ear. Although he is desperate to get in on the action, when he is told by Internal Affairs officer Moe Tilden (Robert De Niro) that his town is overrun with corrupt NYPD cops, he struggles to come to terms with it. After spending years idolizing the officers that populate his town, an internal conflict brews as the down-trodden Freddy attempts to finally find his voice.
Why Did Cop Land Slip Under the Radar?
Grossing approximately $63 million worldwide against a modest $15 million budget, Cop Land wasn’t a complete flop. Out of the gate, it did rather well with critics too. However, for such a star-studded ensemble – including the likes of Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, and Robert Patrick – it didn’t land as big as Miramax hoped it would. The first thing to point out is that 1997 audiences had come to love Sylvester Stallone as the ultimate tough guy. In this role, he gained 40 pounds and played a character with a much slower pace – sombre and vulnerable. Really what he was doing was re-connecting with his dramatic roots seen in the first Rocky movie, but many movie buffs simply weren’t interested.
Cop Land also opened alongside some serious heavy hitters, summer blockbusters like Men in Black, Air Force One, and The Full Monty – the latter becoming a global juggernaut and the “prestige” darling of the season. The Full Monty made its way to the Oscars, whereas Mangold’s movie failed to pick up any nods, shifting the narrative from “success” to “missed opportunity”.
How James Mangold Will Revive His Cult Classic
Although Cop Land wasn’t a major success, it did catapult James Mangold into the higher ranks of directors in Hollywood. Today, he’s one of the most respected filmmakers out there with acclaimed films like Walk the Line, Ford v Ferrari, and Logan in his portfolio. He has five Oscar nominations to exemplify just how coveted he is. However, he never lost touch with his roots. As mentioned, Cop Land has become quite a cult classic following its initial release, and Mangold is ready to capitalize.
In April 2026, Deadline announced that Mangold will team with Paramount+ for a Cop Land TV reboot. Returning to television after almost a decade-long hiatus, he will co-write, direct and executive produce alongside The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine, who will serve as showrunner. Miramax Television are also on board alongside Paramount. Reportedly, the project came about when Mangold entered conversations with Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman about adapting the script from the studio’s movie library to television.
Will Sylvester Stallone Return?
After crossing over to TV with Tulsa King, Stallone has been rather quiet in the movie department, with his last film Alarum released as a VOD in 2025. Although he has many projects in active development on IMDB, the Cop Land reboot currently isn’t listed. However, it’s safe to assume if he is asked to join in any capacity he may be keen. He has long championed the movie and feels it was unjustly overlooked.
Stallone will next be seen in Tulsa King season 4. He will also reprise his role as Dwight Manfredi in the spin-off show, Frisco King, starring opposite Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson. Additionally, he has served as executive producer on the Rambo prequel movie, titled John Rambo.
Read Next: Every Movie Directed by Sylvester Stallone, Ranked
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