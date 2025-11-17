30 Breathtaking Pictures Of Various Places Around The World Captured By This British Pilot (New Pics)

We all love to take travel pictures, whether to capture amazing places to show others or as a memory for ourselves. Well, Lee Mumford, a British pilot who is also a videographer, photographer, and drone pilot, took travel pictures to another level.

Lee is known for impressive aerial images of beautiful landscapes and sceneries that he visits around the world due to his work as a pilot.

In a previous interview, Lee shared how he started to take images and what motivated him to get better at it: “My love for photography came about when I started to travel. I wanted to showcase the beauty of this planet to a wider audience. As I struggled with ‘photos don’t do it justice,’ I started to look at ways of capturing all the details into one shot. This included composition, understanding lighting, exposure, and how to edit your images. As my photos started to gain traction online, it motivated me to get out and shoot more. Life has so many distractions and photography for me is a way of leaving everything else behind and being one with nature.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore the world through Lee’s lens, and let us know in the comments which place is on your wishlist!

More info: Instagram | leemumfordphotography.com | X | Youtube

#1 Lake Bled, Slovenia

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#2 Italy

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#3 Thailand

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#4 Barcelona, Spain

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#5 Iceland

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#6 Petra, Jordan: A Wonder Of The World

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#7 Lake Bled, Slovenia

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#8 Istanbul, Turkey

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#9 Iceland’s Highland

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#10 Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site, Italy

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#11 Yosemite National Park

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#12 Lofoten Islands, Norway

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#13 Slovenia

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#14 Hallstatt, Austria

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#15 Cornwall

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#16 Palawan, Philippines

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#17 Barcelona, Spain

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#18 Shiprock, New Mexico

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#19 Utah

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#20 Sunset Peak, Hong Kong

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#21 Mývatn, Iceland

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#22 Bromo Tengger Semeru

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#23 Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#24 Barcelona, Spain

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#25 Alpe Di Siusi, Italy

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#26 Hong Kong

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#27 Wadi Rum, Jordan

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#28 Altea, Spain

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#29 Cappadocia / Kapadokya

Image source: leemumfordphotography

#30 Los Angeles

Image source: leemumfordphotography

