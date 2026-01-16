Melissa Gilbert Sparks Outrage After Tone‑Deaf Instagram Fridge Tour Amid Husband’s Horrific Charges

Just days after news broke that her husband, Timothy Busfield, was facing serious criminal charges over alleged inappropriate contact with minor children, Melissa Gilbert’s “tone-deaf” Instagram post resurfaced.
The post was shared around the time of Timothy’s arrest on her lifestyle brand’s account, Modern Prairie, on January 13.
Netizens questioned her actions, with many asking why she continued posting instead of “withdrawing” from social media, and some even accusing her of trying to “sway the public’s attention.”
“She knew what was going on,” alleged one strongly opinionated netizen.
Melissa Gilbert’s Instagram post has been labeled “tone-deaf” by some followers as her husband, Timothy Busfield, faces charges involving minors
After an arrest warrant was issued for Timothy Busfield on January 9 by the Albuquerque Police Department, the Emmy winner briefly went missing.
To locate him, the U.S. Marshals Service joined the search, and in a twist of events, Timothy turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque on January 13.
He was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on two counts of criminal s*xual contact with a minor and one count of child ab*se.
Busfield remains in custody in connection with alleged inappropriate contact involving two child actors on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady, on which he both acted and directed.
Reportedly, Melissa Gilbert’s official Instagram account was either deleted or temporarily deactivated around the time of her husband’s arrest.
While her personal account appears to have been removed, her business account, Modern Prairie, remains active, where the Little House on the Prairie star continues to post.
One such post, shared on January 13, featured lighthearted content in which Gilbert gave viewers a tour of her kitchen refrigerator.
The post was captioned, “We get asked all the time what’s in our Modern Prairie test kitchen fridge… and the honest answer is: all the good stuff.”
While the 61-year-old actress’s personal Instagram account was deleted, she has continued to post lighthearted content on her lifestyle brand’s account
The images showed a refrigerator stocked with milk bottles, egg cartons, leafy green vegetables, fresh fruit, blocks of butter, and other food items.
The lifestyle brand’s co-founder continued in the caption, “Because with the right basics on hand, anything can happen. From a cozy weeknight dinner to a ‘how did we eat all of that already?’ kind of bake.”
“Now we’re curious, what are your must-haves that make the magic in your kitchen?”
Since her husband’s arrest, Melissa has refrained from directly addressing the situation. In light of this, her refrigerator food tour did not sit well with some followers and fans.
Critics pointed out that while public attention remained focused on the allegations against Busfield, Melissa continued upbeat brand marketing, which many described as “odd” and suspicious.
Several posts on Modern Prairie’s account featuring an upbeat Gilbert coincided with the timeline of Timothy’s arrest, sparking renewed controversy
One critic wrote, “I think right now you’re getting asked more than anything why your founder is married to a p**ophile who she would’ve known and had all allegations before they were married. And I think you’re deleting anything negative and sanitizing your page.”
Another commented, “This is not the first time a woman has looked the other way in the hopes of keeping what they perceive as true love. I’m just curious how she lets all those grandkids around him and in such close proximity. How do you trust?”
A third added, “Seems like both are living in a fantasy world. I would be surprised if Gilbert consciously knew what he was allegedly doing, but that’s not to say she wasn’t in denial and dissociating about his behavior.”
“She has her own brand to protect, but I read it has already been canceled. He took her down with him and now both careers are over. Their financial futures look very bleak.”
However, some supporters strongly defended Gilbert, noting that she is not the sole person running Modern Prairie’s social media accounts and that the content may have been pre-filmed.
One supporter wrote, “Melissa is not the only person running Modern Prairie socials! Be kind during this horrible time for her.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, adding, “Please tell Melissa to stay strong!!! So sorry she’s going through this!”
The nature of the case against her husband has drawn complicated parallels to some of Melissa’s own experiences as a teenager
“She is NOT her husband! What ever happened to Innocent Until Proven Guilty???”
As negative comments flooded the brand’s comment sections, Modern Prairie released a public statement on January 14, clarifying that the allegations against Timothy “do not involve Modern Prairie, our operations, nor our community…”
“Modern Prairie unequivocally condemns a*use in all forms and remains committed to values of safety, integrity, and respect.”
It concluded, “We are respecting the privacy of the family as they navigate a difficult and personal situation…”
The backlash was further intensified by Gilbert’s history of advocating for child safety and speaking out against child a*use, including a November 2025 post in which she shared her own uncomfortable experiences as a teenage actress.
In the post, she shared images of herself at age 15, writing that as an adult she now feels “nauseated” reflecting on having kissed a significantly older actor while filming Little House on the Prairie.
“Through the lens of today, this is sh*cking. I have no words other than to say, ‘I WAS A CHILD. I WAS FIFTEEN.’”
Busfield made his first court appearance on January 14 via video from the detention center.
A judge ordered him to be held without bond pending a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for January 20.
“I think this story is going to be very dark,” wrote one netizen, while another added, “Tone deaf is strong with this one…”
