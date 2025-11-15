Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Gaming System And Why?

Say why you like that gaming system and when you realized you loved it.
#1
I used to play on Xbox 1s but now i play ps5 but with Xbox you need live or gold to get practically everything. But with playstation they overheat while xboxes have the fan thing. But i do prefer playstation only because playstation plus is cheaper than xbox live or gold. And the controller feels nicer ig.
#2
I really like VR (Virtual Reality) since it’s SUPER cool to play in first person! It makes the game seem more realistic somehow, and gives you a better experience.
#3
it’s between Wii and Nintendo 64, great memories on both
#4
I just like to use my laptop. It’s small and portable and really fast
#5
PC or Nintendo Switch
PC because FPS games are easier
Switch because Breath of the Wild is 10/10
#6
Computer because its the easiest in my opinion
#7
I prefer PlayStation over other consoles solely due to the controller. But I think the N64 was the most defining moment for game consoles. PC gaming has always had more options for ways to play and exclusive games. VR is easily the most underrated thing in gaming and I think the future of gaming should be focused on it.
#8
Nintendo, and previously Sega. Sega because of Sonic and all of the rom hacks. And Nintendo because Sega moved mostly to Nintendo. And Nintendo has Mario and Animal Crossing! Least favorite system is the Sega 32x. Knuckles Chaotix is RUBBISH!
#9
My favorite gaming system is PC. It’s just the comfiest and most universal.
#10
I use xbox
#11
Nintendo Switch. I wish I could put iPad on here because that’s what I use most, but after that, it’s the switch. I love it because it’s so easy to use and there are so many games you can play on there. Like Pokemon, ACNH, Mario, etc.
Follow Us