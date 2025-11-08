Robert De Niro is highly-regarded as one of the best actors of all time. In fact, Gold Derby hailed his Oscar-winning performance in Raging Bull as the greatest Best Actor win in cinema history. Across his storied career, he has starred in some big movies, with a large portion of them now locked in as classics.
Like any actor of such stature, there have been roles he lost out on. Some he refused, and others he was surprisingly beaten to the punch by another thespian. So, here are 8 big movies Robert De Niro nearly starred in, and the reasons why he ultimately lost out.
8. Big (1988)
Big is quite fittingly one of the big movies that Robert De Niro lost out on. The high-concept comedy classic centres on a teenage boy who wishes to be bigger only to wake up in an adult’s body. While there are some dramatic elements at play, for the most part, Big is a light-hearted film fit for the entire family. However, it was nearly much darker.
The role of Josh ultimately went to Tom Hanks, who received his first ever Oscar nod for the rendition. But prior to this, De Niro was attached and the film reportedly had more of a horror feel. This version never came to fruition as De Niro backed out due to scheduling issues and the material was re-worked to be more family friendly. When featuring on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Big star Elizabeth Perkins said: “He was more moody. It was more of a – a little more of a horror movie. Robert De Niro wandering around the streets of New York. What Tom Hanks brought to it was so much lighter.”
7. Edge of Darkness (2010)
While it wasn’t a smash hit at the box office, Edge of Darkness was a big moment in cinema as it served as Mel Gibson‘s comeback after a hiatus due to a murky few years in negative spotlight. It was also a movie remake of a cult British mini-series that was revered by critics. The mystery thriller follows Craven (Gibson), a Boston police detective who investigates the murder of his activist daughter. Along the way, he is faced with a series of roadblocks including the brutal contractor Jedburgh (Ray Winstone).
The dynamic between Gibson and Winstone is sizzling, but it could have been even more invigorating if Gibson was paired with a fellow Oscar winner. Robert De Niro was originally cast as Jedburgh and even began filming scenes. However, he departed the production after a few days. This was reportedly due to creative differences, but many have speculated that it was because De Niro was weary of sharing the screen with Gibson after he disgraced himself publicly a few years prior.
6. The Usual Suspects (1995)
In cinema, when you hear the phrase crime classic, Robert De Niro is likely one of the first actors to pop into your head. His roles in films like Heat, Goodfellas, and Casino have cemented him as a go-to crime actor. However, The Usual Suspects is a crime movie he lost out on. Chazz Palminteri was the first choice to take on Agent Dave Kujan in Bryan Singer‘s esteemed flick. However, the powers that be had doubts and began looking for a replacement. De Niro was approached for the role but wound up making Heat that same year. Palminteri re-secured his role and it is now one of his most iconic performances.
5. The Shining (1980)
Robert De Niro is without a doubt a dynamic actor with tremendous range. However, his work in the horror genre is rather limited. Had he starred in The Shining in 1980, his career could have taken an entirely different path. Today, Jack Nicholson‘s portrayal of the tormented writer is truly legendary, and possibly his most well-known role universally. But that role nearly went to De Niro.
Reportedly, De Niro was offered the role but Stanley Kubrick had second thoughts. There are various accounts that Kubrick didn’t think De Niro was a good fit for the job, including his opinion that the actor couldn’t play the part after seeing his performance in Taxi Driver (1976). This is rather ironic seeing as De Niro was nominated for an Oscar for his rendition of an unhinged man who descends to madness, pretty much the same trajectory of Torrance in The Shining. So, while the reasoning behind De Niro missing is somewhat foggy, it still falls into the realm of big movies he nearly starred in.
4. The Departed (2006)
The Departed marks another Jack Nicholson role that nearly went to Robert De Niro. By this point, De Niro had worked with Martin Scorsese on 8 feature films, making the two one of the most iconic cinematic duos of all time. However, he passed this time around. De Niro was offered the role of Irish gangster Frank Costello (which ultimately went to Nicholson), and Captain Queenan (which went to Martin Sheen). Instead of boarding the project, De Niro directed and starred in The Good Shepherd, which was released the same year as The Departed. It would be 13 years until De Niro and Scorsese worked together again with Netflix’s The Irishman.
3. Misery (1990)
Misery is another horror movie that Robert De Niro missed out on. However, this one’s because he rejected the role. Reasons are unknown, however, he was one of many top-tier actors who got offered the part. The role eventually went to James Caan, who gave one of the finest performances of his career as Paul Sheldon, a famous writer who is held captive by his biggest fan Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), easily one of cinema’s most menacing villains of all time. It’s hard to imagine De Niro doesn’t regret turning down this gem of a movie.
2. Home Alone (1990)
It’s now impossible to picture anyone but Joe Pesci as the foreboding but ultimately incompetent burglar Harry in Home Alone. However, the part nearly went to his frequent co-star Robert De Niro. Before Pesci boarded, De Niro was offered the part but turned it down. While both are actors capable of anything, Pesci had more comedic clout, so it was probably for the best. And chances are, De Niro doesn’t regret his choice seeing as Pesci severely burnt the top of his head filming a scene from the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
1. The Godfather (1972)
Robert De Niro took home his first ever Oscar for his role as the young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. However, many don’t know that he initially had his heart set on playing Michael in the first movie. He got pretty far in the casting process but Al Pacino beat him to the punch. He then read for the part of Sonny but was outshined by James Caan. Despite this, he remained on Francis Ford Coppola‘s radar and was hand-picked to star in the sequel, which many class as the strongest entry into the trilogy.
