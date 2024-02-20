Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rumored Relationship Timeline

After sparking relationship rumors in late 2023, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly getting set to go public. Sources close to the two claim they had been dating for a while before the media caught wind of it. The pair make an intriguing matchup, especially as the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was rumored to be dating Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian in 2016. This was after the two were seen cuddling up to each other at Drake’s Memorial Day Weekend party.
The mother of four and father of one aren’t newbies to high-profile relationships. Besides Kim’s sister, Beckham was linked to Amber Rose and Greek model Polyxeni Ferfeli before Lauren Wood, with whom he welcomed a son in February 2022. At that time, Kim Kardashian was finalizing her divorce from Kanye West and had been dating Pete Davidson for several months. While Kim and Pete parted ways in August 2022, Beckham and Lauren’s breakup came to light in 2023, around the same time the NFL star was first linked to Skims founder.
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Were First Linked In September 2023
The relationship rumors between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. began in September 2023 when People reported that the duo were hanging out after Beckham’s split from Lauren Wood. TMZ published a similar report, citing sources who divulged the two linked up through their mutual friends. While the publication reported that Kim and Odell were strictly friends at the time, People quoted a source that revealed the NFL player had had his eyes on the socialite all along.
“Odell’s been after Kim for a really long time. He’s always had a thing for her, but the timing just never aligned,” stated the People’s source. While neither Kardashian nor Beckham commented on the reports, subsequent developments seem to validate the claims of a relationship brewing between the two. Since they were first linked, they have been spotted together a few times but have yet to define the relationship.
Kim Attends Beckham’s 31st Birthday Bash In November 2023
Several weeks after Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were first linked, they further fueled dating rumors after Kardashian was seen at the wide receiver’s birthday party. She attended the party alongside her friends Stephanie Suganami and La La Anthony after appearing at the 61st annual CFDA Fashion Awards, where she presented Serena Williams with the Fashion Icon award for the year. Other notable celebrities like Lil Baby, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, and James Harden also attended the birthday party held at WSA in New York.
Without any confirmation, Kim and Odell again reignited the relationship speculations in early February 2024 when they attended Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. TMZ reported they arrived at the venue separately and weren’t seen together at the event. However, US Weekly’s report stated that they “headed to the Friday, February 2, event together but switched to separate cars just before arriving…”
The Two Were Spotted In Their First Outing On February 10, 2024
Following months of speculations about the nature of their relationship, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were captured together in what is now regarded as their first outing as a couple. The pictures published by Daily Mail depict the NFL player guiding Kim through The Wynn Hotel on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The publication reported the previous day that the duo had gone exclusive with their relationship, citing ‘insiders’ who said they had good reasons to keep the relationship discreet during its early days.
According to the insiders, they have been trying to keep their romance off the radar to avoid any outburst from Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West. The rapper expressed harsh emotions towards Davidson after he started dating Kim, including a disturbing music video that depicts him killing the comedian. Apart from Ye, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. also wanted to avoid any speculation about the Skims founder playing a role in Beckham and Woods’ split.
Daily Mail quoted its source to have said: “Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons. One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim…The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.” Check out the inside story about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
