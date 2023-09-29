The Inside Story: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup

Kimberly Kardashian, born October 21, 1980, better known as Kim Kardashian, is the wealthiest and most well-renowned face of the Kardashian family. In 2022, her breakup with Saturday Night Live’s star Pete Davidson made waves. The initial speculations and insider news about the breakup seemed vague only until Kim Kardashian herself confessed the reasons behind the breakup during The Kardashians season 3 premiere.
However, her statements were not detailed as she did not directly name Pete Davidson either. Davidson, on the other hand, whose full name is Peter Michael Davidson, is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He was born on November 16, 1993, in Staten Island, New York. Davidson rose to prominence through stand-up comedy. Let’s figure out the inside story behind the breakup of the couple’s 9-month-long relationship by connecting all possible dots and beans spilled so far.
Understanding the Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance was, undeniably, one of the most talked-about relationships in 2022. The foundation of their romance was publicly set in October 2021 on the set of Saturday Night Live. Kardashian was the host of an episode, and the duo shared a staged kiss while acting out a skit. This wasn’t just any kiss; Kim later remarked on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing.” The chemistry was palpable, and fans immediately began to speculate about a potential off-screen romance.
In November, a mere month after their SNL appearance, sources confirmed to various media outlets that the two were officially dating. As reported, “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else.” On the flip side, while Kardashian voiced that while they weren’t super serious, she wasn’t seeing anyone else either. Throughout the initial months of 2022, the couple’s relationship went from strength to strength. They were frequently spotted together, from casual outings to red-carpet appearances, like at the Met Gala. Their affectionate displays kept followers captivated and often led to them trending on various social media platforms.
In, mid-2022, the couple’s romance seemed to be on a stable track, with Kim Kardashian sharing insights about Davidson on The Kardashians. She gushed about him saying, “Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart.” From her words, it was clear that the two shared a deep and meaningful connection. However, like many celebrity relationships, the intense media attention and external pressures began to take a toll. In August, the relationship reached its conclusion, with the couple deciding to go their separate ways.
Why Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up? The Reasons are Multi-Faceted
One major factor behind the breakup was Kim’s relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West. West, according to the Page Six source, never appreciated Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson. Not only was he unsupportive, but he also made attempts to destabilize it. The source stated, “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it. Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”
At The Kardashians season 3 premiere, Kim Kardashian, didn’t name Davidson directly but she she hinted at feeling guilt because of comments made by her ex about her and Davidson. She mentioned, “There was a lot of guilt,” and that he “went through a lot because of my relationship.” The same source mentioned that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.” Distance further complicated matters. At the time of their breakup, Pete Davidson was filming for the movie Wizards! in Australia while Kim Kardashian was in Calabasas. Sources exclusively revealed to E! News that the geographical distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
Further Insights from Sources Close to the Couple: The Inside Story
The age gap between Kim, who is 41, and Pete, 28, played a significant role in their relationship dynamics. They were in very different places in their lives. Pete’s spontaneous nature, often desiring Kim Kardashian to fly out to him on a whim, clashed with Kim’s responsibilities. Being a mother of four, Kim Kardashian found it challenging to accommodate such spontaneity. The inside source remarked, “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” While the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson left many fans stunned, those close to the couple weren’t entirely surprised. Sources revealed to E! News the pair had “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but distance and career commitments strained their bond.
Kim Kardashian’s demanding career was also pinpointed as a significant factor contributing to their split. The insider sources mentioned that she felt “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.” Given Kim’s status as an entrepreneur and businesswoman, with ventures like SKIMS and her various other commitments, it’s understandable that balancing a high-profile relationship like this one alongside her businesses was a challenge.
Public Statements from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson About Their Breakup
Following their separation, both Kardashian and Davidson have been reserved about the specifics, yet all these subtle hints spoke volumes! Kim Kardashian acknowledged, “OK, I’m single,” adding that breakups “are just not my thing…It’s obviously sad.” “We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it,” she added. On the other hand, The King of Staten Island star, Pete Davidson, remained largely out of the spotlight. While he hasn’t made direct public statements post-breakup, his subtle posts on Instagram and silence also spoke volumes about what he might have gone through.