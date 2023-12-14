Colette Rose McDermott is an American up-and-coming actress and artist known for her roles in Netflix’s Hollywood and Jaclyn Bethany’s Highway One. The latter won her the Best Ensemble Performance award alongside other cast members of the drama film at the 2021 Shooting Stars Feature Competition of Nòt Film Fest. Nonetheless, she has a long way to go if she must attain the level of her father’s popularity in the competitive industry.
While Colette has started pulling mainstream recognition as an actress, she has always been popular. She grew up a celebrity child, thanks to her parents, who are notable actors, especially her father, Dylan McDermott. He is best known for playing Bobby Donnell in ABC’s The Practice, a role that won him the Golden Globe Best Actor award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. With Colette Rose McDermott’s undeniable talent and the guidance of her parents, she is bound to accomplish astounding feats as an actress.
Colette Rose McDermott’s Early Life And Family Background
Born on May 14, 1996, the American actress is the first of two daughters born to The Practice actor Dylan McDermott and his former wife Shiva Rose. She has a younger sister named Charlotte Rose McDermott, born in 2005. Colette Rose McDermott and her sister grew up as celebrity kids. Apart from their father, their mother was also a notable actress. Although Shiva Rose is now a wellness and beauty entrepreneur, she was once an actress with roles in notable productions like The Young and the Restless, The Practice, and David & Layla.
From her mother’s side of the family, Colette Rose McDermott is of Iranian and Irish descent. Her maternal grandfather, Parviz Gharib Afshar, is a prominent television personality and actor originally from Iran. He fled the country with his family during the Iranian Revolution. McDermott’s parents separated in September 2007 after 12 years of marriage and divorced in January 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. Regardless, she has maintained a good relationship with both of her parents.
She Began Acting As A Child
As she was born into a family of performers, Colette Rose McDermott’s involvement with acting was quite natural. She has been acting since she was nine—when she appeared in an uncredited role as a Kurdish Wedding Child Dancer in 2005’s David & Layla, a romance dramedy starring her mother, Shiva Rose, opposite David Moscow. Her next role came in 2020, introducing the actress to a global audience. She played Josephine in four episodes of Netflix’s Hollywood, starring alongside her father in the miniseries, which received 12 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.
That same year, she was seen in short films like Proof of Loss and Sunflower. Colette Rose McDermott landed another significant role in 2021 as Agnetha in Jaclyn Bethany’s drama film Highway One. After that, she performed beside her father as Carly Cassidy in “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2” episode of FBI: Most Wanted in 2023. In an interview with ET Online, Dylan McDermott expressed it was a delight working with Colette. “It has been such a great pleasure to work with my daughter,” he said; “she’s so smart, really talented, and deeply compassionate. I’m lucky to be her dad,” he added.
Colette Rose McDermott Is Dating Dylan Doornbos Hayes
Away from her family and career, Colette Rose McDermott is in a romantic relationship with American actor and director Dylan Doornbos Haye. He’s one of the two children born to American screenwriter and producer Chad Hayes. Dylan made his acting debut in 2011 as Young Adam in Ivan Reitman’s comedy romance No Strings Attached. Also a filmmaker, he has directed and produced multiple projects like Black Eyed Susan, Bella, Sunflower, and Rising. McDermott’s boyfriend has also worked in other capacities in the movie industry, including as a writer and production assistant in James Wan’s The Conjuring, which his father co-wrote with his identical twin brother Carey Hayes.
Colette Rose McDermott has appeared in some of her boyfriend’s short films, including Oh, Green Eyes and Sunflower. In an Instagram post, the actress described the latter as an intimate film “inspired by love, heartbreak, and the home videos” of their childhoods. The couple has been dating since 2021 and seems to be genuinely in love. McDermott’s Instagram page has several pictures of the two together.
