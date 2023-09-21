Unveiling Billy Idol’s Relationship History: A Rockstar’s Love Life

In the world of rock and roll, few musicians have embodied the rebellious spirit quite like Billy Idol. But beyond his chart-topping hits and iconic sneer, there’s a side of Idol that many fans may not be as familiar with — his love life. From high-profile romances to lesser-known flings, there’s a lot to sift through in terms of his relationships.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply curious about the rockstar’s romantic escapades, we’re leaving no stone unturned. Get ready to uncover the secrets, scandals, and love stories that have shaped the rockstar’s personal life. Without further ado, let’s delve in.
Billy Idol’s Early Years And Rise to Fame
Before embarking on his successful solo career, Idol, whose real name is William Michael Albert Broad, was the lead singer of the band Generation X. However, it was his transition into a solo artist in the early 1980s that propelled him to international stardom. His self-titled debut album, released in 1982, featured hit songs like “White Wedding” and “Dancing with Myself,” which became anthems for a generation. As his fame skyrocketed, so did the curiosity surrounding his personal life, and by personal life, we mean love life. Here are some of the leading ladies he dated in his day.
Perri Lister: The Early Love
During his time with Generation X, BIdol began dating dancer Perri Lister in 1980. Lister, a member of the dance group Hot Gossip, was an influential figure in London’s nightclub scene and a part of the New Romantic movement. Their relationship lasted for several years and even resulted in the birth of their son, Willem Wolf Broad, in 1988.
However, rumors of infidelity surrounded their relationship, with Idol confessing that it was challenging to resist temptation while on tour. In a candid interview, he admitted to having “dalliances” during the Rebel Yell tour, which lasted for 10 months. Despite these challenges, Idol expressed his love for Lister but acknowledged that he was in a different place in his life.
Sonja Morgan: A Surprising Connection
One of the lesser-known relationships in Billy Idol’s history is his connection with The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan. Although their romance didn’t receive much attention, it piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike. In an interview with the New York Post in 2011, Morgan dropped the bombshell revelation that she had a romantic involvement with Idol.
She mentioned Idol among her famous exes, alongside John McEnroe and Prince Albert. While Morgan didn’t disclose many details about their relationship, she described it as a “nice time” and emphasized that dating was a loose term for her. Later, in an interview with Paper Mag, Morgan elaborated on her relationship with Idol, describing him as a vegetarian and a “very nice man.” It seems that their connection was brief but left a lasting impression.
Melissa Gilbert: A Prairie Love Story
Actress Melissa Gilbert, known for her role in the hit TV series Little House on the Prairie, also found herself entangled in a romantic relationship with Billy Idol. The two met at a club in Los Angeles in the late ’80s and hit it off immediately. Gilbert described Idol as a sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken charmer. Their conversations revolved around Gilbert’s experience growing up on television and Idol’s interest in the industry. However, their relationship took a turn after attending a party at the Bel Age Hotel in Beverly Hills, where Gilbert witnessed unsettling behavior and decided to end things with Idol.
Shanna Moakler: A Rockstar Connection
In 1997, Billy Idol found himself linked to model Shanna Moakler. Their paths crossed when both made cameo appearances in the film The Wedding Singer in 1998. Moakler, in an interview with ESPN, spoke highly of Idol, praising his intelligence, interest in history, and dedication as a father. While their relationship didn’t last long, it was yet another chapter in Idol’s eventful love life.
Lindsay Cross: Robbing The Cradle Of Love
Billy Idol’s dating history also includes relationships with stylist Lindsay Cross. Cross and Idol were often seen together, but they managed to keep their relationship relatively private. According to Cross, she and Idol were an item for over three years. However, their romance eventually came to an end, and Idol moved on to his next love interest. Their relationship, just like many others, got a lot of tongues wagging. People even accused Idol of ‘robbing the cradle of love.’
Billy Idol And Actress And Model China Chow
In 2018, Idol was spotted with China Chow, the daughter of restaurateur Michael Chow and a well-known figure in the fashion industry. Their relationship attracted attention, with Chow sharing glimpses of their time together on social media. The couple appeared in photos with celebrity friends, including Keanu Reeves. Idol’s relationship with Chow has been ongoing, reflecting a more settled period in his love life. The couple has embraced their connection, with Chow supporting Idol’s artistic endeavors.