Peter Thiel’s Antichrist Obsession Gets the South Park Treatment — And It’s Hilarious!

The first time Peter Thiel appeared on South Park, he was just one of the advisors Giant Douche ran to for help after realizing it’s impossible to f**k 7.6 million people to death as he promised in his presidential campaign. That was in “Member Berries,” the first episode of Season 20. The animated sitcom’s latest season features Thiel again. This time, the series pokes fun at the billionaire’s political activism, satirizing his newfound fixation with the antichrist.
The tech investor has always been open about his Christian faith, which the South Park episode hinged on to explore how overzealous religious individuals twist trendy pop cultural phenomena to push misguided ideologies. Featuring other prominent figures like JD Vance, Donald Trump, and even Jesus Christ, the Season 28 episode delivered a topical humor built around the 6-7 meme, alongside a scathing political satire that ridicules the hypocrisy of modern Christianity.
What’s The Peter Thiel Episode In South Park All About?
“Twisted Christian,” South Park Season 28, Episode 1, employs the 6-7 trend to deride Peter Thiel’s thoughts about the antichrist. The episode begins with the South Park Elementary kids’ obsession with the meme, which Eric Cartman enjoys so much that it leaves him throwing up his guts. PC Principal declares himself a Power Christian Principal and invites “the highest authority on Biblical prophecies” to stop the satanic numerology.
An upbeat song about the billionaire’s knowledge of the antichrist introduces the audience to Thiel, who’s on a mission to find and stop the antichrist from being born. Elsewhere, America’s President Donald Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, decide to abort Satan’s baby without his consent. While Thiel is at the forefront of that mission, he reveals Trump as the only one with a genital organ compatible with Satan’s.
As the plot unfolds, Jesus rejects modern Christianity, much to the ire of the Power Christian Principal. Thiel exorcises Cartman in a bid to uncover what the 6-7 meme means. He ultimately gives up, concluding that Cartman must be brought to Washington, D.C., to unlock the secret he holds about the antichrist. In all, the entry is a farcical satire that exploits Thiel’s recent claims about the antichrist to criticize America’s current religio-political climate.
What Did The Billionaire Say About The Antichrist?
When PC Principal introduced Peter Thiel to his pupils, he described the investor as “an absolute expert on the end of days and the coming of the antichrist.” This was a jibe at the German-American entrepreneur’s passion for uncovering the end-time false savior. According to various reports, the billionaire recently held a series of lectures, theorizing about Armageddon and who the Antichrist might be.
So far, he has hosted at least four lectures, contending that the Antichrist might already be living among us. And that a series of factors, ranging from environmentalism to governments’ quests to regulate AI, might help bring about the end-time entity’s rise to power. The Guardian reported that tickets for the lectures were sold for $200, with attenders prohibited from taking photos or recording what Thiel discussed.
However, the publication obtained recordings from an attender, detailing what the techpreneur wanted to stay off the record. Among other things, the billionaire speculated that the antichrist is a Luddite who wants to stop all science. “It’s someone like Greta [Thunberg] or Eliezer [Yudkowsky],” he said. “It’s not [Marc] Andreessen, by the way, I think Andreessen is not the antichrist. Because you know, the antichrist is popular.” The investor also decried the international financial agencies that are reining in tax havens as a sign of the Antichrist’s increasing power. “It’s become quite difficult to hide one’s money,” he said.
The Real Message Behind The Peter Thiel Episode
It’s possible the billionaire is genuinely concerned about the Antichrist. Be that as it may, the South Park episode delves into the hidden motives often attached to such zealous undertakings by politicians and elite entrepreneurs. In the typical South Park fashion, the show posits that whether it’s deliberate delusion or genuine concern, the elites almost always have ulterior agendas affixed to their activism and advocacy.
For instance, beneath Vance’s quest to stop Satan’s baby, he wants to become President. And for Peter Thiel, demystifying the 6-7 meme will help him stop the Antichrist, which will, in turn, gain him unrestricted access to all government personal data. Check out the most shocking Eric Cartman moments on South Park.
