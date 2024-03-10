2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

by

The 96th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, took place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The prestigious event was held at the world-famous Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. The cinematic year spanning from 2023 to 2024 was a remarkable one, featuring a wide array of critically acclaimed films and blockbuster successes that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Among the standout movies of the season was the highly anticipated Oppenheimer, a historical drama that garnered widespread praise for its compelling storytelling and stellar performances. Additionally, the most successful film of the year was Barbie, a beloved feature that resonated with audiences of all ages, becoming a box office sensation in the process. With a diverse selection of films catering to various genres and audiences, the 96th Academy Awards celebrated the best of the cinematic world during this vibrant and exciting year in film. So, here is the full list of the nominees and winners of the 2024 Oscars.

Best Motion Picture of the Year

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan

Nominees:

  • American Fiction – Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson
  • Anatomy of a Fall – Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion
  • Barbie – David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner
  • The Holdovers – Mark Johnson
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi
  • Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger
  • Past Lives – David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler
  • Poor Things – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone
  • The Zone of Interest – James Wilson

Best Achievement in Directing

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Nominees:

  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
  • Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Nominees:

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro as Leonard Bernstein
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin as Bayard Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers as Paul Hunham
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter

Nominees:

  • Annette Bening – Nyad as Diana Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon as Mollie Burkhart
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall as Sandra Voyter
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro as Felicia Montealegre

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss

Nominees:

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford Ellison
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon as William Hale
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie as Ken
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things as Duncan Wedderburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb

Nominees:

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple as Sofia
  • America Ferrera – Barbie as Gloria
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad as Bonnie Stoll

Best Original Screenplay

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Anatomy of a Fall  – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Nominees:

  • The Holdovers – David Hemingson
  • Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
  • May December – Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
  • Past Lives – Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

  • American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
  • Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
  • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • Poor Things – Tony McNamara
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature Film

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom

Nominees:

  • Io Capitano – Italy
  • Perfect Days – Japan
  • Society of the Snow – Spain
  • The Teachers’ Lounge – Germany

Best Live Action Short Film

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Nominees:

  • The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
  • Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
  • Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
  • Red, White, and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

Best Animated Feature Film

Scene from the Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Nominees:

  • Elemental – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
  • Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
  • Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Animated Short Film

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Nominees:

  • Letter of a Pig – Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
  • Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
  • Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
  • Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Nominees:

  • Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
  • Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
  • Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
  • Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Achievement in Costume Design

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Nominees:

  • Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
  • Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
  • Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Best Achievement in Production Design

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Nominees:

  • Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
  • Napoleon – Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
  • Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Nominees:

  • The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
  • Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Achievement in Film Editing

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Nominees:

  • Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
  • The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer (2023)

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Nominees:

  • El Conde – Edward Lachman
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
  • Maestro – Matthew Libatique
  • Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Documentary Feature

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

20 Day in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Nominees:

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
  • The Eternal Memory – Maite Alberdi
  • Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
  • To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Best Documentary Short Film

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nominees:

  • The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
  • The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman and Christine Turner
  • Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
  • Nai Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Sound

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Nominees:

  • The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
  • Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Nominees:

  • American Fiction – Laura Karpman
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
  • Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Nominees:

  • ‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren
  • ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • ‘It Never Went Away’ from American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
  • ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for my People)’ from Killers of the Flower Moon – Scott George
Matthew C. F
More from this Author

Matthew is a lover of all things TV and Film. An over consumer you might say. He has a passion for writing and creating and has written over 10 feature films, a handful of TV pilots and is currently writing his first novel.

Related Posts
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Shudder in July 2020
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2020
5 Disturbing but Important Movies about Adolescence
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2017
The Top Five Danny DeVito Movies of His Career
3 min read
May, 13, 2018
Spider Man
Why Spider-Man 3 Should Include Both Daredevil and She-Hulk
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2020
5 Angela Bassett Roles That Deserved An Oscar Before Black Panther
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2023
This is Why Magneto Can Never Be Part of the MCU
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.