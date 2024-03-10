2024 Oscars: Full List of Nominees and Winners

The 96th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, took place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The prestigious event was held at the world-famous Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. The cinematic year spanning from 2023 to 2024 was a remarkable one, featuring a wide array of critically acclaimed films and blockbuster successes that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.
Among the standout movies of the season was the highly anticipated Oppenheimer, a historical drama that garnered widespread praise for its compelling storytelling and stellar performances. Additionally, the most successful film of the year was Barbie, a beloved feature that resonated with audiences of all ages, becoming a box office sensation in the process. With a diverse selection of films catering to various genres and audiences, the 96th Academy Awards celebrated the best of the cinematic world during this vibrant and exciting year in film. So, here is the full list of the nominees and winners of the 2024 Oscars.
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan
Nominees:
- American Fiction – Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson
- Anatomy of a Fall – Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion
- Barbie – David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner
- The Holdovers – Mark Johnson
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger
- Past Lives – David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler
- Poor Things – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone
- The Zone of Interest – James Wilson
Best Achievement in Directing
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Nominees:
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Nominees:
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro as Leonard Bernstein
- Colman Domingo – Rustin as Bayard Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers as Paul Hunham
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter
Nominees:
- Annette Bening – Nyad as Diana Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon as Mollie Burkhart
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall as Sandra Voyter
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro as Felicia Montealegre
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss
Nominees:
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford Ellison
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon as William Hale
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie as Ken
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things as Duncan Wedderburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb
Nominees:
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple as Sofia
- America Ferrera – Barbie as Gloria
- Jodie Foster – Nyad as Bonnie Stoll
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Nominees:
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December – Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives – Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom
Nominees:
- Io Capitano – Italy
- Perfect Days – Japan
- Society of the Snow – Spain
- The Teachers’ Lounge – Germany
Best Live Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Nominees:
- The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White, and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Nominees:
- Elemental – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Best Animated Short Film
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Nominees:
- Letter of a Pig – Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Nominees:
- Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
- Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Nominees:
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Best Achievement in Production Design
Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Nominees:
- Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- Napoleon – Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Nominees:
- The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Nominees:
- Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Nominees:
- El Conde – Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro – Matthew Libatique
- Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Best Documentary Feature
20 Day in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Nominees:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory – Maite Alberdi
- Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nominees:
- The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- Nai Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best Sound
The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Nominees:
- The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Nominees:
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
- Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Nominees:
- ‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- ‘It Never Went Away’ from American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for my People)’ from Killers of the Flower Moon – Scott George
