Michael Keaton: Breaking Down the Oscar Nominee’s 6 Best Roles

Michael Keaton was one of the biggest actors of the 80’s and early 90s. While he made his start in the mid 70’s in the world of television, it was his role in the comedy movie Mr. Mom that pushed him to mainstream notability. From here, his collaborations with Tim Burton transcended him from comedy into darker realms and bigger budget movies.
Keaton’s lead role in Batman was easily his breakout moment in cinema, proving himself as a commendable leading man and action star. However, during the 90s and early 2000’s, his movie roles became smaller and mostly lay within the supporting actor realm. But when he was cast in Oscar-winning Birdman in 2014, this served as an epic resurgence, leading to a plethora of leading roles in a wide range of movies and television shows. Most recently, Keaton delighted Batman fans when he reprised his role as the caped crusader three decades after last portraying the iconic hero. So, as he continues to light up our screens in movies like Knox Goes Away, let’s break down Michael Keaton’s best roles across TV and film.
6. The Founder as Ray Kroc (2016)
The 2016 biographical film, The Founder, delves into the captivating story of Ray Kroc (Keaton), who transforms the humble fast-food joint founded by the McDonald brothers into the global empire known as McDonald’s. With a keen focus on Kroc’s ambition and cutthroat business tactics, the movie portrays him as a morally ambiguous figure, making decisions that are morally questionable at best. Keaton’s portrayal of Kroc showcases a darker side of his acting abilities, presenting a character that is far from the typical hero or comedic roles he is known for. The Founder highlights Keaton’s range as an actor, demonstrating his ability to embody complex and unsympathetic characters with depth and conviction.
5. Beetlejuice (1988)
The 1988 cult classic, Beetlejuice, follows the story of a recently deceased couple who enlist the help of the mischievous and eccentric “bio-exorcist” named Beetlejuice, portrayed by the incomparable Michael Keaton, to rid their home of its new occupants. The film is a masterful blend of comedy, horror, and sheer wackiness, with director Tim Burton’s signature visual style adding to its charm. Keaton truly steals the show with his enigmatic and hilarious portrayal of Beetlejuice, managing to bring humour to a character that is often dark and somewhat menacing.
What makes Beetlejuice even more fascinating is how it served as the foundation for the captivating partnership between Keaton and Burton, leading to their collaboration on the blockbuster films Batman and Batman Returns. This iconic movie remains a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of hilarity and horror. In 2024, Keaton and Burton are set to return for Beetlejuice 2.
4. Spotlight as Walter ‘Robby’ Robinson (2015)
Spotlight is a powerful and thought-provoking film that follows the true story of The Boston Globe’s investigative journalism team, Spotlight, as they uncover the widespread sexual abuse scandal within the Catholic Church. The film meticulously details the team’s tireless efforts to bring the shocking truth to light, shedding a critical spotlight on the systemic cover-up that allowed such abuse to persist for years. In this riveting narrative, Michael Keaton delivers one of his most nuanced and understated performances as Walter ‘Robby’ Robinson, the team’s leader, whose determination and integrity drive the relentless pursuit of justice. While Keaton’s portrayal of Robinson is understated it is deeply impactful, showcasing the character’s quiet but unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth. As a result, Spotlight serves as one of Michael Keaton’s best roles across TV and film.
3. Batman as Bruce Wayne / Batman (1989)
Tim Burton’s movie Batman revolutionized the superhero genre with its darker and more complex portrayal of the iconic character. The film follows the story of Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), who transforms into the vigilante Batman to combat the villainous Joker, portrayed by the legendary Jack Nicholson. Keaton’s portrayal of Batman marked a significant departure from the campy portrayals of the character seen in previous iterations, bringing a brooding intensity and depth to the role.
Stepping into the role after a long gap from Adam West’s portrayal, Keaton proved himself as a worthy successor, showcasing his nuanced acting abilities as he seamlessly transitioned between the suave businessman Bruce Wayne and the enigmatic crime-fighter Batman. Standing next to the Oscar-winning heavyweight Nicholson, Keaton held his own, congealing his place as a rising star in Hollywood. To that, Batman not only redefined the superhero genre but also solidified Keaton’s standing as a versatile and talented actor with faculty to command the screen.
2. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) as Riggan (2014)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is undoubtedly one of Michael Keaton’s best roles of his storied career. The Oscar Best Picture winner is a captivating film that delves into the inner turmoil and struggles of a washed-up actor, Riggan Thomson (Keaton). In the movie, Riggan is best known for portraying a superhero character called Birdman. However, as he life crumbles, he strives to shed this image. To that, the film follows Riggan as he tries to revive his career and reputation by directing and starring in a Broadway play.
Birdman proved to be a pivotal role for Keaton, marking a significant comeback for the actor and earning him his first Oscar nomination. The character of Riggan resonated deeply with Keaton as it mirrored his own experiences of being forever associated with his iconic role as Batman, struggling to break free from the shadow of his past success. Keaton’s performance in Birdman is raw, mesmerizing, and deeply authentic, capturing the complex emotions and inner demons of a man desperate to redefine himself in the unforgiving world of show business.
Watch Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) on Disney+
1. Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix (2021)
Dopesick is a poignant and powerful TV series that shines a light on the devastating impact of opioid addiction, with a specific focus on the highly addictive pain medication Oxycontin. The show delves deep into the real struggles faced by individuals and families affected by this epidemic, exposing the unethical practices of pharmaceutical companies and the complicity of healthcare professionals in fueling the crisis. In possibly his best ever role, Michael Keaton delivers a masterful performance as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a compassionate and dedicated doctor who becomes entangled in the web of addiction himself.
Keaton’s portrayal of Dr. Finnix is raw, nuanced, and deeply moving, capturing the complexities of a man torn between his desire to help his patients and his own personal battle with addiction. Keaton’s exceptional performance in Dopesick has garnered critical acclaim, earning him both a Critics Choice win and a Primetime Emmy win for Best Actor, solidifying his place as a powerhouse talent in the industry. The series is a harrowing and heart-wrenching exploration of a crisis that continues to ravage communities across the country, and Keaton’s performance elevates it to truly unforgettable heights. To that, this role easily makes the list of Michael Keaton’s best roles in TV and film. Want to read more about this iconic actor? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Keaton.
Follow Us