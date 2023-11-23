Everything You Need to Know About Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, is a dark comedy fantasy film that tells the story of a recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara, who are trapped in their quaint New England home and must navigate the afterlife. When the Deetz family moves in and begins to remodel their haunted house, Adam and Barbara seek help from the mischievous and flamboyant bio-exorcist, Beetlejuice.
The film’s unique blend of supernatural elements, witty dialogue, and offbeat humor resonated with audiences and catapulted Tim Burton to fame. Released in 1988, Beetlejuice became the tenth highest grossing film of the year and has since developed a cult following. Its enduring popularity has roused demand for a sequel, highlighting the film’s lasting impact on pop culture. With that said, Beetlejuice 2 has finally wrapped filming and entered post-production. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated follow-up.
What is the Plot of Beetlejuice 2?
Talks of a Beetlejuice sequel have been thrown around ever since the movie hit theaters in 1988. However, a year after the film was released, Tim Burton ventured into the next realm of his superstardom, directing Batman and Batman Returns. Of course, Michael Keaton forefronted these movies as well as Beetlejuice, giving himself and Burton ample time to discuss a Beetlejuice sequel. While the project kept failing to come to fruition, it finally started filming in May 2023.
During the initial phases of filming, the plot for Beetlejuice 2 was kept somewhat under wraps. However, in August 2023, the movie’s cinematographer, Haris Zambarloukos, revealed some story details when speaking with The Wrap. He said, “At its heart, Beetlejuice [2] is a story about a family. And now it’s 30 years later and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time set in the craziest world possible?”
Furthermore, the movie is rumoured to be set in Hawaii. This speculation stems from a 2020 script that was written for the movie. This story saw the family move to Hawaii thirty years after the events of the first film. Although this script was scrapped, it appears the film may still actually be set in Hawaii. The reason for this is the fact that the working title for Beetlejuice 2 was “Blue Hawaii”.
Who are the Stars of Beetlejuice 2?
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice
Michael Keaton rose to fame in the 80s through a series of notable roles, but it was his portrayal of the eccentric and mischievous ghost in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice that truly catapulted him into major stardom. Keaton’s electrifying performance resonated with audiences, and his infectious energy and comedic timing made Beetlejuice an instant classic. Despite his early success, Keaton experienced a lull in his career until his triumphant comeback in 2014’s Birdman, which earned him critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. Since then, Keaton has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, showcasing his versatile acting skills in a variety of roles. With his current wave of success, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for Keaton to reprise his role as the outlandish and unforgettable Beetlejuice.
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz
Jenna Ortega, born on September 27, 2002, in Coachella Valley, California, is an exceptionally talented actress who has quickly captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Ortega rose to fame following her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, Wednesday. Her remarkable portrayal of the iconic character showcased her immense acting skills and captivated viewers with her undeniable talent. Since then, Ortega has become a rising star in the entertainment industry, known for her versatility and ability to fully immerse herself in diverse roles. In Beetlejuice 2, Ortega is set to play Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder‘s classic character, Lydia.
Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s Wife
Monica Bellucci, an Italian actress renowned for her mesmerizing beauty and immense talent, has graced the silver screen with her unforgettable presence. Throughout her career, she has taken on a myriad of roles that have solidified her status as an international superstar. One of her most iconic performances came in the critically acclaimed film, Malèna, where she portrayed a captivating, mysterious woman during World War II. In Beetlejuice 2, Bellucci will take on the role of Beetlejuice’s wife.
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz
Beetlejuice was a career-launching role for Winona Ryder. From here, she went on to work with Tim Burton again in cult classic, Edward Scissorhands. After a career dip in the 2000s, Ryder reignited her Hollywood presence after starring in the acclaimed series, Stranger Things. Her immersive role in the series showcased her dynamic ability to command the screen and put her back on the Hollywood map. In Beetlejuice 2, Ryder is set to return as Lydia Deetz, a woman deeply fascinated by death and the afterlife, often finding solace in her mysterious and melancholic environment.
Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz
Catherine O’Hara, an iconic actress and frequent collaborator with visionary director Tim Burton, has etched her name in the annals of cinema history. While she is widely renowned for her unforgettable portrayal of Kate McCallister in the beloved family films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, O’Hara’s role as the eccentric and artistic Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice is equally as iconic and legacy-inducing. With her impeccable comedic timing and magnetic on-screen presence, O’Hara brought a unique charm and quirkiness to the character, cementing her status as one of Burton’s essential muses. She will reprise her role as Delia in the upcoming Beetlejuice 2.
When Will Beetlejuice 2 Be Released?
Although post-production is underway, Beetlejuice 2 is now scheduled for released until September 6, 2024. However, this offers an exciting insight into the special effects that are likely going into the picture. For eager moviegoers who cannot wait that long, Tim Burton’s original 1988 Beetlejuice is currently available to stream on Prime Video.
