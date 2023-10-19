Barbie Becomes The Highest-Grossing Domestic Release In Warner Brothers History

Barbie is unstoppable at this point. When the Greta Gerwig film dropped in July, the anticipation of the adaptation was incredibly high. However, no one could’ve prepared for Barbie becoming a massive hit that shattered so many records. Though the film still hasn’t beaten The Super Mario Bros. as the top-grossing film of 2023, the Margot Robbie vehicle is smashing all types of records all across the board.
First, Greta Gerwig became the first female to direct the highest-grossing live-action film. It’s also the highest opening for a non-sequel. Now, Barbie has shattered an even bigger gross as the live-action film has overtaken The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing release in Warner Brothers History.
Barbie Beats The Dark Knight For The No. 1 Spot
Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight is a highly regarded film that’s still talked about today. When the film was released in 2008, it sparked a wave of superhero films that can tell complex and grounded stories under the scope of a giant blockbuster. The Dark Knight was infamously snubbed from the best picture category at the Oscars, but one of the best films of all time still left a huge mark by becoming the highest-grossing domestic film for Warner Brothers.
The only film to come close to beating that number is The Dark Knight Rises. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II was in third place with $381 million domestically. Clearly, Barbie has surpassed both films and it doesn’t appear that the adaptation is slowing down any time soon! Other than Blue Beetle and Gran Turismo – which aren’t projected to do huge business – there isn’t much competition for the film until Equalizer 3 is set to be released on September 1, 2023.
Barbie Avoided Major Controversy
On the surface, Barbie was advertised as a fun summer party that couldn’t be missed. The clever campaign for the film is why there was so much excitement for the adaptation in the first place. However, there’s no denying that studio executives downplayed the feminist themes that dominated the plot.
Once the film was finally released to critics, a good portion of them blasted Barbie for being a feminist movie with outdated themes. While the advertisement’s true intentions were indeed hidden, it shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise that Barbie had a strong feminist message. Barbie has always been a feminist icon.
It’s a toy marketed for young girls. Though it’s surprising that mostly men are CEOs behind the brand, the demographic has always been geared towards empowering the next generation of women. Plus, once Greta Gerwig – a well-known feminist filmmaker – was attached to the film, the themes of the upcoming film should’ve been more clear.
The Next Record Barbie Has To Clear
Barbie hasn’t been damaged like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny because it’s precisely targeting the right market. Indiana Jones is a franchise that’s mostly targeted at men. The same thing with Marvel, DC, and most superhero properties. It’s genuinely shocking that Barbie is a billion-dollar film. But it shouldn’t have been shocking that it has feminist themes.
The next record Barbie needs to set is beating The Super Mario Bros. as the highest-grossing film of 2023. That won’t be an easy hurdle. Though there’s little competition right now, The Super Mario Bros. Movie managed to climb to $1.353 billion worldwide. Barbie is at $1.2 billion. The film has already beaten The Super Mario Bros. domestic total. Though another $100 million at this point in Barbie’s run does seem slim.
Whatever the case may be, Barbie is the biggest surprise of the summer. Out of all of the films in 2023, no one honestly expected Barbie to be a billion-dollar success.