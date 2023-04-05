10 Things You Didn’t Know About Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton is an actor, singer-songwriter, and producer who has become a household name. With numerous movies and TV shows under his belt, Thornton has entertained audiences for decades with his unique brand of humor and wit. But there are some surprising facts about this talented star that even his ardent fans don’t know about him.
From the music he loves to the incredible writing skills he possesses, there’s so much more to him. The award-winning actor is nothing if he’s not multifaceted. So, here are some interesting facts about Billy Bob Thornton – the man behind the celebrity persona.
1. Billy Bob Thornton Hails From Hot Springs, Arkansas
Known primarily for its hot springs and mineral baths, Hot Springs is one of the smallest cities in the nation. It has been called “the American Spa” since it was first discovered by Europeans in 1804. Billy Bob Thornton was born on August 4, 1955, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. His dad taught history in high school and coached basketball. On the other hand, his mom was a psychic. Hot Springs would later serve as the inspiration for Thornton’s 2002 movie The Badge, which was set in a similar small town.
2. He’s A Talented Musician
While Thornton is widely known as an accomplished actor and filmmaker, he’s also a talented musician. The star is actually quite serious about his music and has released several soulful albums as a singer-songwriter. His most renowned albums are Private Radio (2001) and Hobo (2007). Thornton’s musical style blends country, rock, and blues.
Besides his solo projects, he collaborated with legendary musicians such as Willie Nelson and Kid Rock. Altogether, he’s a stellar player of the guitar, piano, drums, harmonica, and banjo.
3. The Star Is An Academy Award Winner
Thornton’s talent is not limited to music and acting but extends to screenwriting. In 1997, his exceptional skills as a writer were recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As such, that earned him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sling Blade. The film was based on Thornton’s short story The Chicken Chronicles and was a critical success. He was also nominated for Best Actor in that same movie.
4. He Was Married to Angelina Jolie
Billy Bob Thornton was married to Angelina Jolie from 2000 to 2003. The pair met on the set of the movie Pushing Tin in 1999 and got married in a private ceremony soon after. As they say, the rest is history.
However, they divorced just three years later due to irreconcilable differences. Though their marriage was brief, it was highly publicized because Jolie had just won an Academy Award. She bagged the award for her performance in Girl Interrupted, and Thornton’s career was quite successful as well. One peculiar thing about the couple is that they wore vials of each other’s blood around their necks.
5. Billy Bob Thornton Has A Fear of Antiques
This is a very interesting yet puzzling fact, seeing as Thornton loves collecting antiques but is scared of them. He’s afraid that the items he buys may possibly be haunted. When the star was much younger, he claimed to have seen strange things in his house. He credited these manifestations to antiques. Though terrified of them, Thornton still enjoys buying and selling antiques and often visits antique stores.
6. He’s A Sports Fan
Billy Bob Thornton is a die-hard fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and basketball in general. He’s often seen at the Staples Center, cheering them on from his courtside seats. In fact, he even visited the locker room during their championship win in 2002. He’s also a huge fan of the NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings, and even has tattoos of them on his arm.
7. He Has A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Practically every Hollywood star dreams of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Billy Bob Thornton got his star in 2004. His family and friends attended the ceremony to congratulate him on an honor well earned. The star has appeared in more than 70 movies and has been a major inspiration in the industry for years.
8. He Was A Member Of The Grand Ole Opry and The Boxmasters
When you think of Billy Bob Thornton, the 66-year-old actor, musician, and director, what doesn’t come to mind is his alternative rock band, The Boxmasters. Since 2007 he has been the lead, and the band regularly performs across America and Europe. He formed The Boxmasters with his friend and fellow musician J.D. Andrew in 2007.
Altogether, the group has released four albums since its formation and has been actively touring for years now. Before playing an active role in The Boxmasters, he was a Grand Ole Opry member. He joined the prestigious organization in 2001 after his first album Private Radio was released.
9. He Owns A Ranch
Billy Bob Thornton isn’t just an actor and musician but also owns a ranch in Central Texas. The ranch is home to longhorn cattle, horses, and other animals. He uses it as his main residence and loves being away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. When he isn’t busy with his acting or music career, Thornton is often found taking care of the animals or simply enjoying the rustic beauty nature has to offer.
10. Billy Bob Thornton Is A Voice Actor
In addition to his live-action roles, Thornton has also done voice-acting work. For instance, he voiced Jack Frost in the animated film Rise of the Guardians. He also gave a memorable performance as a villain in Monsters University. Though he’s known for playing serious and even sinister characters, Thornton took on a lighthearted tone in these films.
