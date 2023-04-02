David Koechner has established himself in Hollywood as a talented comedian and actor with a career spanning over three decades. Koechner is an American actor, comedian, and writer best known for his roles in comedy films and TV shows. He’s also recognized as a voice actor, having starred in several film and television animated productions.
Koechner is from Tipton, Missouri, spending most of his growing years in nearby Tarsney. Born David Michael Koechner on August 24, 1962, the actor is known for his performance in The Office. Koechner played the hilarious Todd Packer. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about The Office‘s David Koechner.
1. The TV Shows You Know David Koechner From
David Koechner is known for his role in the Anchorman movies, where he played the character of Champ Kind, a sportscaster at KVWN Channel 4. He first played a role in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), reprising the role in the same year in the direct-to-video film, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie. The Legend of Ron Burgundy is popularly celebrated as one of the best comedy movies of the 2000s. Koechner also reprised his role in the direct sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013).
Koechner was part of the recurring cast of NBC’s The Office. Actor Steve Carell recommended that Koechner be included in the cast. Koechner appeared on 15 episodes of the show, with his appearance running from 2005 to 2013.
2. How David Koechner Got Into Acting
Koechner had always had a natural talent for comedy but never saw it as a career to make a living out of. Koechner first attended Benedictine College before attending the University of Missouri, studying Political Science in both institutions. However, after graduating with a degree, Koechner decided to pursue a career in improvisational comedy. To this end, he moved to Chicago and studied under Del Close at the ImprovOlympic. Koechner later joined the popular Chicago comedy troupe, The Second City.
3. David Koechner’s Breakout Role In Television
Although David Koechner had been acting professionally since 1986, his breakout role was playing Gerald Tibbons, popularly known as T-Bones. Koechner had played the character for a long time on stage, from Saturday Night Live to The Naked Trucker Show. The character helped give Koechner the recognition he wanted in Hollywood’s improv comedy circles.
4. David Koechner’s First Leading Role
Until 2007, David Koechner had played only supportive and minor roles in film and television. All that changed with his casting in Tom Brady’s satirical comedy, The Comebacks. Koechner played the lead role of Coach Lambeau Fields. Koechner’s character became the coach of the Heartland Comebacks.
5. David Koechner As A Member Of Two Late-Night Sketch Shows
Koechner began his career in television as a cast member of the late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live in 1995. Koechner joined the show with fellow The Second City actors Adam McKay and Nancy Walls. It was on SNL that Koechner met and befriended David Allen and Will Ferrell. During his time on SNL, Koechner impersonated Pat Buchanan, Robert Shapiro, Christian Elliott, and Charlie Sheen, amongst others. Koechner left the show after a season in 1996 and joined the cast of Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
6. Other TV Shows David Koechner Was In
In 1996 Koechner appeared in a single episode of The Jamie Foxx Show as Stephen Queen. Other popular TV series he has made guest appearances include Teletubbies (1997) as The Scary Lion, Freaks & Geeks (2000) as a waiter, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2002), and Hannah Montana (2008–2010). Koechner’s last work in television is as a recurring cast member in Disney Junior’s children’s animated TV series Puppy Dog Pals. Koechner voices the character Willie.
7. The Nominations & Awards David Koechner Has Received
Koechner has received accolades for his work as an actor and comedian. He got his first award nomination in 2005 at the MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team. It was a shared award with the top cast of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Koechner’s only award win came in 2015 for Best Actor at the New York Television Festival for his performance in The Parker Tribe (2015).
8. Other Movies David Koechner Has Starred In
One of David Koechner’s notable appearances in his early career days was as a co-pilot in the 1999 Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. In 2005, Koechner played Darrell in the family comedy Yours, Mine & Ours. He was the Dad at the Health Clinic in The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005). Other popular movies he has starred in are The Dukes of Hazzard (2005), Snakes on a Plane (2006), Thank You for Smoking (2006), Get Smart (2008), and Final Destination 5 (2011).
9. David Koechner Has Written And Produced Works On Television
The multi-talented actor has written and produced several works for television. Koechner is credited as the co-creator of the 1995 TV series The Armando Diaz Experience, Theatrical Movement and Hootenanny. This series was Koechner’s first written work. His last credited work as a writer was in a single 2013 episode of This Is Not Happening. As a producer, David Koechner has been an executive producer for two TV series (The Naked Trucker and T-Bones Show and Funny or Die Presents…) and a short film (Full on Koechner).
