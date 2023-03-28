6 Things You Didn’t Know About Star Trek: Enterprise’s John Billingsley

John Billingsley is an American actor with a career spanning over 30 years and best known for his role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Billingsley was born in Media, Pennsylvania, on May 20, 1960. The actor has appeared in many more television productions than film, with less than 20 films to his credit.
John Billingsley’s role as Dr. Phlox in Star Trek: Enterprise helped increase his profile as an actor. Besides his work in film and television, Billingsley has voiced two video games, Ultimate Spider-Man and Superman Returns. His last television appearance was in a single episode of NCIS: Hawaii (2022). Here are 6 things you didn’t know about John Billingsley.
1. The TV Show You Know John Billingsley From
No other role has helped shape John Billingsley’s career the way playing Dr. Phlox has. Dr. Phlox joins the Enterprise on the ship’s first mission and is known for his cheerful demeanor. Before his time as Dr. Phlox, Billingsley played Professor Miles Ballard in 13 episodes of The Others (2000).
2. John Billingsley’s First On-screen Role
Ever before making his television debut in 1996 as Bill Gates in an episode of Almost Live!, John Billingsley had appeared on-screen five years earlier. In a Nintendo of America video, Billingsley starred as a disgruntled customer looking to return a purchase. However, he’s credited with the 1988 movie, Seven Hours to Judgment, where he played Eddie.
3. John Billingsley Married A Career Co-worker
John Billingsley married actress Bonita Friedericy in June 2000. The couple has stayed together ever since then. Friedericy admits getting attracted to Billingsley after watching one of his stage performances in Great Expectations. Friedericy is known for playing Diane Beckman in the NBC multi-genre TV series Chuck. Billingsley and Friedericy have worked together in several productions.
4. John Billingsley’s Film Debut
Billingsley made his film debut as far back as 1988 in Seven Hours to Judgment as Eddie. His next film role was as a jailhouse informant in I Love You to Death. That same year, Billingsley played the role of Linus in Shredder Orpheus (1990).
5. Notable TV Shows John Billingsley Was In
The Others (2000) was Billingsley’s first multi-episode show on television. Playing Professor Miles Ballard, he appeared in 13 episodes of the show. The actor played Egan Foote in 13 episodes of ABC’s serial drama The Nine. From 2008 to 2012, Billingsley played Coroner Mike Spencer in the award-winning series True Blood. Other popular TV series he has appeared in include NYPD Blue, The X-Files, Touched by an Angel, Angel, Prison Break, Suits, and Lucifer.
6. Movie Nomination John Billingsley Has Received
Billingsley has received a few nominations and awards for his work in film and television. However, he was a nominee for the Jury Award at the Clifton Film Celebration. Billingsley was nominated for his performance in Scrap (2018) alongside the cast members. John Billingsley and the cast were nominated for Best Overall Cast.
