“Young, Famous and African” Season 1, Episode 5 Recap

Previously on Young Famous & African, Zari unleashed her inner Boss Lady. That she and Annie are not on speaking terms is no secret. The pair engaged in a heated exchange that saw Annie storm off. Zari has maintained the opinion that Annie is an insecure wife. She’s also dealt with infidelity in the past. Unlike Annie, she chose to leave. The fifth episode begins with a fired-up Zari sending a voice note to the group HR, Khanyi. Zari goes on and on about the fight with Annie. Is marriage the ultimate goal? Even if it’s the holy grail, is it worth it that every woman 2Baba is seen with has a target on her back?
Nadia is back! It’s hard to miss the glow on her face; the result of a successful baecation. Spending time next to the ocean with her boyfriend has served her well it appears. She’s emotionally and sexually satisfied. Her curiosity is about to be fed by Khanyi, who’s armed with all the tea. Nadia has missed out on a lot; Andile’s birthday, the Zari-Annie situation, which Nadia thinks is a vendetta on Zari’s part. She’s just not feeling the messiness of it all. Khanyi makes it her business to have lunch with Zari. She’d like to hear her side of the story. As per the norm, Zari’s stance on Annie hasn’t changed. She just doesn’t understand why Annie is so insecure. She needs somewhere to direct her energy.
Khanyi believes that Zari’s feud with Annie is a tale of two broken women. At the end of the day, it takes one to see one. Zari hasn’t had a drama-free love life either. Khanyi points out that Zari tends to steal little moments away from Annie. That could be where the bile comes from. Zari has also begun to understand why Annie is the way she is. While Khanyi is having an intervention with Zari, Swanky has set up his own with his friend, Annie. He is sort of between a rock and a hard place because he shares a friendship with Zari as well. Annie thinks Zari may have misinterpreted the situation at Diamond’s Arabian-themed party. 2Baba was friendly with everybody. He wanted to speak to everyone at the party. She doesn’t understand why Zari felt extra special. At the end of their talk, Swanky agrees to set up a meeting between the two women. It’s time to let the matter rest.
In walks Kayleigh, who is not in a good space with Quinton. Swanky advises her to reduce the number of days she sees him if that will give both of them some peace. When Nadia walks in, the conversation shifts to Andile and his baby mama situation. Kayleigh observes that, at this point, it looks like a swinger’s club. Everyone is kind of eyeing everyone. People are kissing, touching, going behind each other’s backs. It’s getting murkier by the day. Though Nadia is Andile’s friend, she too has observed that he preaches water and drinks wine.
Speaking of Andile, Zari sees him as a friend. He’s a charmer who knows the right spots to hit and isn’t afraid to declare how he feels. He’s not impressed that Zari is placing him in the friendzone. Andile understands how the situation with Zari may be misunderstood. Is he in the red? No. Is he slowly approaching it? Yes. Does he need to talk to Diamond? No. Should he dial his number sooner or later? Absolutely.
Away from Andile’s woes, Annie and 2Baba join Khanyi and her boyfriend for a double date. As the group’s designated troubleshooting queen, Khanyi wants to have a word with 2Baba on the side. Prior to meeting him, she was convinced that he was a jerk who did not see his wife’s worth. After having a conversation with 2Baba, she has changed her mind. Even though he could have taken the ‘it’s none of your business’ approach, 2Baba understands that Khanyi is simply standing up for her girl. He knows that his wife loves him a lot more than she loves herself, but happiness is an individual thing. As the pair makes their way back to the table, Kudzi and Annie cannot help but chant, “Khanyi for President!”
Earlier on, Andile had established a friendship with Annie. It was real. He understood her pain. But now he’s seated on the fence, torn between this budding friendship and his affection for Zari. The two new women in his life aren’t seeing eye to eye, and it bothers him. To try and work things out, Andile brings Annie to Soweto. She’s always wanted to see the township. Every time spent with Annie always leaves him with a lot to think about.
It’s not a Swanky party without the best fashion in town. Everyone is looking like a million bucks. Since Zari has been having the most drama, Swanky has decided to keep her away from his party. He wants everybody to get along, and having Zari in the room will not help. That the host is the best-dressed man in the house is a no-brainer. Swanky proceeds to unveil his GQ cover, amidst claps from his guests. It’s hard not to notice Queen Sono’s Pearl Thusi cheering her friend on. Someone who’s not cheering at all is Nadia, who doesn’t seem to understand Andile’s game plan. Andile is about to be in an even tougher position because Nadia confesses that she does not like Zari at all. She does have a lot of love for Kayleigh, but her girl is having problems with her man. Quinton and Kayleigh have not been in the best position lately. The pair fought over an ex, and he gave her silent treatment for nine days. She counted.
Swanky is determined to have Zari and Annie on the same page. The Boss Lady is the first to walk in. She is calm now. She’s brought flowers, a sign that she is ready to make peace. Annie, on the other hand, shows up to the meeting for her friend, Swanky. She is not feeling the vibe at all, and Zari picks it up. She is distant. She prefers to look at her phone during the entire conversation. Everything about her demeanor shows she’s fed up. Zari apologizes. She’s extremely sorry for how everything has panned out. Though she tells Zari she’s forgiven, Annie does not believe a single word that comes from Zari’s mouth. “She didn’t mean it,” she says, bringing yet another episode to a close.