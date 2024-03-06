Miguel Leon Tyson: Meet Mike Tyson’s Son

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is a household name who requires no introduction and his son Miguel Leon Tyson is now well on his way to carving a similar path for himself. Nicknamed “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” amongst others, Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers to have ever existed. He holds the record for the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title at 20 and was an undisputed heavyweight boxing champion from 1987 to 1990. The baddest man on the planet is renowned for his aggressive and intimidating boxing style that often left his contenders cowering.
With a career spanning two decades and a tumultuous personal life, it’s safe to say Tyson left no stone unturned. For years, Mike’s life outside the ring has been a hot topic in tabloids. The man has married three times and has seven children, including one who has passed away. He also adopted his second wife’s daughter. Miguel Leon Tyson is Mike Tyson’s second eldest son and looks very much similar to his father. Though they share similarities in appearance, the young Tyson follows a different tangent in life. He is profoundly talented, philanthropic, and shares a close relationship with his father — this guide details everything you need to know about Miguel Leon Tyson.
Miguel Leon Tyson’s Childhood and Upbringing
The firstborn to Mike Tyson and Sol Xochitl on April 18, 2002, Miguel Leon Tyson was thrust into the limelight before he even saw the light of day. Born in April, his zodiac sign is Aries. His mother, Sol Xochitl, is of Mexican descent and used to work as a dancer at a strip club in Arizona Phoenix, where she met Tyson for the first time – who was still married to his second wife, Monica Turner, at the time. Sol stood by Tyson during a challenging bankruptcy period and tried her best to make their relationship work. They also shared a younger daughter, Exodus, who tragically passed in 2009. After the death of his sister, the trauma made it quite challenging for Miguel’s mother to care for him.
Miguel Leon Tyson has been raised in America all his life, and as for ethnicity, he is a mix of African American and Mexican. Tyson and Xochitl split in 2009 after seven years together. Miguel Leon is Tyson’s fourth child and has six half-siblings from his father’s varied partners excluding his deceased biological sister. He did most of his schooling at Odyssey Charter High School. As a result of the magnitude of his father’s long-spanning career and frequent tabloid interest, he is no stranger to living a deeply publicized life but has managed to keep out of the limelight for the most part.
Miguel Tyson Wanted to Follow His Father’s Footsteps, But Mike Tyson Was Against It
Given the groundbreaking feats Mike Tyson has achieved in the field, the question arises: Does Miguel Tyson too have plans to enter the ring himself? In January 2018, Mike Tyson shared a video of the father-son duo sparring with the boxing legend showing him some moves. The video went viral, leading to heavy speculation from Tyson’s fans about Miguel’s possible boxing career. Unfortunately, his father put all the rumors to rest by saying publicly that Miguel should not pursue boxing as a career as that kind of life is suicidal and dark and he doesn’t want it for his children! He further explained that it was simply a means to stay fit and maintain an active lifestyle for Miguel Leon Tyson.
The Legendary Boxer’s Son is Also a Musical Genius
Miguel Tyson is quite a multi-talented and driven young man. He is strongly inclined toward music and is adept at playing piano, drums, and also dabbles in guitar from time to time. His interests in music aren’t just practical and he’s actually well-indulged in it in theory as well. The upcoming musician actually studied music performance from 2016 to 2017 at Estrella Mountain Community College and was later enrolled at Renaissance Music Academy in 2017 before graduating in 2019. The young Tyson is also Fluent in Spanish and has also volunteered to teach music to children for over seven years as part of the iWilGo foundation.
Miguel Tyson is Currently Doing Undergraduate in Psychology and Pursuing Photography Professionally
Miguel Tyson is pursuing his Undergraduate Degree in Psychology with a minor in Entrepreneurship at The University of Southern California, Los Angeles, and is expected to graduate this year (2024). He is an active member of the American Red Cross at USC and also has work experience as an orthopedic assistant at the Desert Orthopedic Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
But while the young man has a knack for music and studies human psychology, he’s putting his entrepreneurial skills and media knowledge to use. Mike Tyson’s son, Miguel Leon Tyson is professionally a budding travel photographer and videographer. You can check out his official portfolio website and Instagram account where he posts all of his work through his agency, Miguellion Media. If you’d like to know about his brother Amir Tyson, check out this guide that details it all!
