Joy Sunday: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Wednesday Star

Best recognized for her enchanting performance as Bianca Barclay, the siren girl on Netflix’s Wednesday, Joy Sunday is no stranger to the spotlight. Wednesday may have brought her major fame, but Sunday had already tasted the spotlight through her previous screen credits before her starring role in the supernatural mystery television series. One of her notable television credits is Claire in Dear White People and Abina in MacGyver. On the silver screen, Sunday has appeared in minor roles in Shithouse and Bad Hair both in 2020.
Born to working-class parents with no ties to the entertainment industry, Joy Sunday worked her way to fame. She began nursing the idea of becoming a professional actress as a child and channeled her education towards that dream. Sunday still has a lot of work to put in on her way to the top, but acting seems to be right up her alley. Learn more about the Nigerian-American rising star in the following facts.
1. Joy Sunday Has Nigerian Roots
Although she was born in Staten Island, New York, in the United States, Joy Sunday is originally from Nigeria. She was born to Nigerian parents who raised her in the States alongside her brother, Victor Okon. In her formative years, her father worked in social services while her other was a nurse’s assistant. So far, Sunday is the only known member of her family involved in the performing arts.
2. She Drew Her Early Inspiration to Act From Nigerian Actors
Growing up in the United States didn’t stop Joy Sunday from resonating with her African roots. The Wednesday star credits renowned Nigerian actors Nkem Owoh and Genevieve Nnaji for inspiring her interest in the movie industry at a young age. Subsequently, she tailored her education to revolve around the performing arts. Sunday’s passion turned into a professional career after her 2014 screen debut.
3. Joy Sunday Studied Theater at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School
An alum of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City, Joy Sunday laid a solid foundation before going into full-time acting. However, her time at LaGuardia almost discouraged her from pursuing an acting career. After high school, she joined the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, where she earned a degree in critical studies. Sunday has since proved that acting is the right choice for her. She has garnered fame with just a few acting credits, and her over a million social media followers is proof that she’s beloved.
4. She Joined the Screen Actors Guild in 2020
In less than five years of officially joining the movie industry, Joy Sunday has gained major recognition. At the beginning of her film career, Sunday appeared in a few short films. In 2020, her performance in Bad Hair (her first feature film) qualified her to join the Screen Actors Guild. She also appeared in Shithouse as Sophia the same year. Her other film credits include Celia in The Beta Test (2021) and Dr. Gray in Dog (2022).
Joy Sunday debuted on the small screen as a guest star in one episode of CBS’s MacGyver in 2018, where she worked alongside Lucas Till, Justin Hires, and George Eads. She also played Ria in five episodes of Yas Kween the same year. Her next television appearance was a guest role as Claire in Dear White People. Joy Sunday has gained critical acclaim for her portrayal of Bianca Barley in Netflix’s Wednesday, her first main role on the small screen. She was cast as Jodie in the upcoming show DTF St. Louis.
5. Joy Sunder is Over a Decade Older Than Her Wednesday Character
In 2022, Joy Sunday landed her breakout role on television. She was cast to play siren girl Bianca Barclay on Wednesday, a Netflix original series, which opened to positive reviews. Wednesday Season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, surpassing the success of the first installment. Interestingly, Sunday’s character on the show is a high school teenager, around 16 years old, while the actress is already in her late 20s. She might be older than Bianca by over a decade, but Sunday fits into the role quite well.
6. Joy Sunday Has Produced and Directed Several Short Films
Beyond acting, Joy Sunday is exploring her forte in filmmaking with the Tribeca Film Institute and has worked on a handful of short films. She made her directorial debut in 2014 in Beautiful Hair, a short film she also produced. Sunday was the associate producer for the short film Jenny Loves Satan (2017) and directed Darling the same year. She also produced the music video for Celeste Butler‘s Chosen in 2017. Other short films she has produced include The Maestro (2018) and A Family Reunion (2020).
