The Apprentice: Everything We Know About the Donald Trump Docudrama

The Apprentice is an upcoming movie that charts the formative years of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. From filmmaker Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan leads the strong cast as Trump. Following its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024, The Apprentice was also granted a private screening at TIFF 2024. So far, it has been met with a string of positive reviews, however, as can be expected – some controversy as well.
Whether you love him or hate him, Trump is a polarizing figure who has divided much of the nation in recent years. By focusing on his rise to fame and power, The Apprentice ignores his current status and sheds a light on the events that led to his monumental stature in America. So, as we gear up for a worldwide release, here’s everything we know about The Apprentice.
What Is the Premise of the Donald Trump Drama?
It’s fair to assume that a film depicting the recent years of Donald Trump would most likely be way too divided. To that, a film delving into the years that shaped his future narrative is a much safer bet – and a more interesting one too. Hollywood loves a rags to riches story, and while The Apprentice is certainly not that (Trump was born into incredible wealth), we are given an insight into how he shaped his own success through hard work and the guidance of infamous lawyer Ray Cohn.
The Apprentice takes place in 1970s and 1980s New York when Trump kickstarted his real-estate business. By this point, he wasn’t seen as a solid entrepreneur, with many claiming he was a product of trust funds. According to The New York Times, he was a millionaire by the time he was 8 years old. However, he took a steadfast approach to building his own name and creating his own empire, regardless of what people thought of him. Along the way, he was befriended and guided by Ray Cohn, a lawyer who was known for working with Mafia figures as well as businessmen.
Although The Apprentice is a story about Trump, at its core, it is an exploration of how he is not entirely the self-made man he often claims to be. So, really, this movie is an origin story that doubles as a examination of one of the most powerful yet contentious duos in corporate America. Based on early reviews, The Apprentice has been praised for its unexpected comedic elements, with many surmising it is actually a parody of a docudrama. It has also garnered positive attention for its production value, tight-pacing, and “snappy script”.
Who Stars in The Apprentice?
The Apprentice sees Sebastian Stan once again embrace his penchant for playing real-life figures – following on from roles in I, Tonya, Pam & Tommy, and Dumb Money. However, his rendition as Donald Trump is easily his biggest and most-daring to date. Alongside Stan is Primetime Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong as Ray Cohn. Strong is no stranger to projects that depict corporate America, previously starring in The Big Short, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and the groundbreaking TV series Succession. His performance is being lauded as a standout in the picture, with Vulture stating the movie never lives up to its strongest performance by Strong.
Also joining the cast of The Apprentice is Oscar-nominee Maria Bakalova, who broke into Hollywood in 2020 with her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In The Apprentice, she takes on the role of Ivana Trump, Donald’s first wife and mother to three of his children. The movie also boasts a strong supporting cast, including the likes of Martin Donavan as Fred Trump, Ben Sullivan as Russell Eldridge, and Catherine McNally as Mary Anne Trump.
When Will the Film Be Released?
While early private screenings have been shown outside of its Cannes premiere, The Apprentice won’t be available to wider audiences until the fall. The movie will open in US theaters on October 11, 2024. Studio Canal have nabbed the rights to the film in the UK, and British moviegoers will get the chance to head to theaters on October 18. It will also open in Irish cinemas on the same day. Until then, you can read our pick of the six best movies that depict corporate America.
