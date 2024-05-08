Movies depicting the corporate world have long captivated audiences, particularly those centered around corporate America. In the last two decades, a shift towards movies about startup businesses has emerged, arguably kickstarted by David Fincher‘s The Social Network in 2011. Films such as Steve Jobs, Tetris, and Blackberry have followed suit, exploring the dynamic world of entrepreneurship and innovation.
However, the corporate movie genre can be traced back much earlier, with films depicting the financial world also captivating audiences. These movies have delved into the high-stakes world of finance, offering viewers a glimpse into the greed, ambition, and intrigue that often define corporate landscapes. These films not only entertain but also shed light on the intricacies and complexities of corporate America, resonating with audiences through their exploration of power dynamics, moral dilemmas, and human nature within these environments. So, here are the 6 best movies that depict corporate America.
6. Erin Brockovich (2000)
Released in 2000, Erin Brockovich tells the compelling story of a woman who takes on a powerful corporation and emerges victorious. Based on a true story, the film follows Erin Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts, a struggling single mother who discovers that a utility company has been contaminating the water supply of a small town, leading to devastating health consequences for its residents. Despite facing skepticism and resistance, Erin’s tenacity and unwavering determination to seek justice for the victims expose the corporate wrongdoing and ultimately lead to a groundbreaking legal victory.
The film offers a poignant and inspiring portrayal of corporate America through the eyes of a courageous woman who refuses to back down in the face of injustice. The real-life Erin Brockovich herself praised the film for its accuracy, stating that it was 98 percent true to her own experiences. This authenticity resonated with viewers and critics alike, earning Julia Roberts her first Academy Award for Best Actress after two previous nominations, solidifying the film’s impact and acclaim.
5. Glenngarry Glen Ross (1992)
Glengarry Glen Ross, released in 1992 and based on David Mamet‘s acclaimed stage play, offers a raw and gritty look into the cutthroat world of corporate America. The film centers around a group of real estate salesmen who resort to underhanded tactics and intense competition to survive in a ruthless and high-pressure sales environment. As the characters navigate the challenges of their profession and the looming threat of losing their jobs, the movie delves into themes of desperation, greed, and moral ambiguity.
Providing a boiler room insight into the harsh realities of the business world that the public may be unaware of, Glengarry Glen Ross sheds light on the darker side of capitalism and the ruthless pursuit of success at any cost. The film boasts a stellar cast of some of cinema’s finest actors, including Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, and Kevin Spacey, who deliver captivating performances that bring the complex characters and their tumultuous relationships to life on screen. With its sharp dialogue, intense performances, and unflinching portrayal of the corporate world, Glengarry Glen Ross remains a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the American Dream and the harsh realities that often accompany it.
4. Margin Call (2011)
Released in 2011, Margin Call follows the intense and gripping 24-hour period at an investment bank during the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis. The film offers a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of corporate America as key figures within the bank grapple with the impending collapse of the financial market and the devastating consequences it will have on both their firm and the global economy. As the characters navigate the moral and ethical dilemmas that arise from their complicity in the crisis, tensions rise and alliances are tested, revealing the cutthroat reality of high finance and the cost of pursuing profit at any cost. With its sharp writing, nuanced performances, and insightful exploration of the complexities of the financial industry, Margin Call provides a thought-provoking and chilling portrayal of the events that led to the downfall of Wall Street and the lasting impact on society as a whole.
3. The Insider (1999)
The 1999 film The Insider, directed by Michael Mann, shines a spotlight on the darker side of corporate America through its gripping and thought-provoking narrative. Based on a true story, the film follows the harrowing tale of Jeffrey Wigand, a former tobacco company executive turned whistleblower, who risks everything to expose the unethical practices of the tobacco industry. As Wigand’s courageous actions threaten to bring down a powerful corporation and ignite a media firestorm, The Insider delves deep into the corruption, greed, and moral bankruptcy that permeate the corporate landscape.
With its intense nature and unflinching look at the consequences of speaking truth to power, the film offers a chilling and timely examination of the lengths to which corporations will go to protect their image and profits. It also sheds a much-needed light on on the individuals who dare to challenge the status quo in the pursuit of justice and accountability. The Insider was was nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Russell Crowe.
2. The Big Short (2015)
The Oscar-winning film The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is an unconventional and star-studded exploration of the 2008 financial crisis. Based on Michael Lewis’s book, the movie follows a group of investors who predict the impending collapse of the housing market and bet against the big banks. Despite the serious and weighty themes of the subject matter, McKay’s background in comedy shines through, as he infuses the film with his signature irreverent style, laced with humor and fast-paced editing.
The Big Short marked a career shift for McKay, who was primarily known for his comedy movies such as Anchorman and Step Brothers. By deftly balancing the humor with the drama, the film successfully tackles the complexities of the financial crisis, while also exposing the greed and corruption of the big banks. As a result, it has become one of the most outstanding movies about corporate America in recent memory, garnering critical acclaim, box office success, and cementing McKay’s reputation as a director capable of handling challenging subject matter with style, wit, and intelligence.
1. Wall Street (1987)
Oliver Stone‘s Oscar-winning film Wall Street is a gripping and iconic exploration of the dark side of Wall Street and corporate America. The movie follows the ambitious and ruthless young stockbroker, Bud Fox, who is eager to climb the ranks of the financial world. When he becomes entangled with the infamous and unscrupulous corporate raider, Gordon Gekko, Fox is seduced by the allure of wealth and power, compromising his values in the process.
Stone, known for his penchant for tackling dark themes and controversial matters, does not hold back in his portrayal of the greed, corruption, and excess that run rampant in the world of high finance. To that, Wall Street stands out as one of the most iconic movies about corporate America, as it fearlessly delves into the morally bankrupt practices and cutthroat mentality that dominate the industry. With powerhouse performances, sharp dialogue, and a memorable portrayal of the iconic character Gordon Gekko, the film continues to resonate as a cautionary tale about the perils of unchecked ambition and the dangers of avarice in the pursuit of success.