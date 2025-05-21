Every James Wan Directed Movie, Ranked

James Wan is known for his distinctive approach to the horror and thriller genre. Having significantly impacted the landscape of modern cinema, the Australian filmmaker is one of his generation’s most successful directors. Wan has crafted films that generate fear and explore characters’ emotional and psychological depths throughout his career.
While he’s undoubtedly one of the most influential directors in the horror genre, James Wan’s versatility has allowed him to work successfully in other genres. Besides his directorial credits, Wan has been attached, in various capacities, to several other projects in film and television. Since his directorial debut, James Wan has directed 12 feature-length films as of 2025, including his directorial debut, Stygian, which has since been archived. Although he still has two projects in the pre-production stage, here’s a critical ranking of every movie James Wan has directed.
Dead Silence
IMDb: 6.1/10
Tomatometer: 20%
Popcornmeter: 51%
The 2007 supernatural horror film Dead Silence is James Wan’s least-rated film. Critics criticized its story and twist ending. However, over the years, it grew a cult following. Besides being panned by critics, Dead Silence was a commercial flop, grossing only $22.4 million from its $20 million budget. Australian actor and producer Ryan Kwanten led the film’s cast as its protagonist, Jamie Ashen. The character returns to his hometown, Raven’s Fair after his wife is mysteriously murdered. Before her death, the couple received a ventriloquist’s dummy named “Billy,” which is central to the eerie events that follow. In his hometown, Jamie discovers a connection between the murders and a long-forgotten legend about a ventriloquist named Mary Shaw.
Death Sentence
IMDb: 6.7/10
Tomatometer: 20%
Popcornmeter: 60%
Although critics were less enthused about the film, Death Sentence resonated mildly with the audience. Released on August 31, 2007, it was the first time James Wan worked on and released two films in the same year. Death Sentence is a vigilante action thriller that follows Nick Hume (Kevin Bacon), a mild-mannered family man. Nick’s life is turned upside down after his son is brutally murdered during a gang robbery. After the murder, Nick is devastated by the lack of justice as the killers receive little punishment. In his grief, he takes matters into his own hands and seeks revenge on those responsible.
Insidious: Chapter 2
IMDb: 6.6/10
Tomatometer: 38%
Popcornmeter: 57%
James Wan’s 2013 sequel Insidious: Chapter 2 had a far lower approval rating than its predecessor. Nevertheless, it was a commercial success. It outperformed its predecessor with its Box Office earnings of $161.9 million. Insidious: Chapter 2 picks up immediately after the first film’s events, where Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) has returned from the spirit world after rescuing his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins). However, it quickly becomes clear that something is wrong with Josh as he begins exhibiting strange and violent behavior. Insidious: Chapter 2’s average rating was because most critics felt its story was greatly inferior to its predecessor.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
IMDb: 5.6/10
Tomatometer: 33%
Popcornmeter: 79%
Judging by his filmography, James Wan generally hasn’t impressed critics with his sequel. Although the audience gave generally positive reviews, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was panned by critics. The film continues the story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as he faces new challenges in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and beyond. The film faced criticism for its tone, visual effects, and perceived lack of originality. Commercially, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom performed moderately, grossing $439.4 million against its $205–215 million production budget. Overall, it fell short of the financial success of its predecessor.
Malignant
IMDb: 6.2/10
Tomatometer: 77%
Popcornmeter: 53%
After a five-year hiatus from the horror genre, James Wan returned with Malignant (2021). The supernatural horror film centered around Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis), a woman who experiences terrifying visions of gruesome murders. These visions seem to be connected to a mysterious entity named Gabriel. Madison soon discovers the entity has a disturbing connection to her past. Malignant received mixed to positive reviews, with critics appreciating its unexpected twists, campy tone, and horror-thriller combination. However, it bombed at the Box Office, grossing only $34.9 million against its $40 million budget.
Insidious
IMDb: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 66%
Popcornmeter; 62%
Horror fans and audiences were first introduced to Josh and Renai (Rose Byrne) and their Lambert family in the first installment of what is widely known as the Insidious franchise. The 2010 film also introduced audiences to “The Further,” an otherworldly realm. Critical reviews might have been average, but Insidious ended its theatrical run as a hit. It grossed an impressive $100.1 million from its $1.5 million production budget.
Aquaman
IMDb: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 66%
Popcornmeter: 72%
Many movie enthusiasts were skeptical when James Wan was announced as director of DC’s superhero film Aquaman. Until Aquaman, Wan had earned a reputation as a Master of Horror. Having featured in several other DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films, Jason Momoa reprised his role as the titular character. Patrick Wilson played Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother, with Amber Heard portraying Mera. Against all odds, Aquaman became one of James Wan’s most successful films, grossing $1.152 billion against its $160–200 million budget. While several critics criticized the film’s length and predictable plot, Aquaman was generally critically successful.
The Conjuring 2
IMDb: 7.3/10
Tomatometer: 80%
Popcornmeter: 81%
The Conjuring 2 is the first James Wan’s first sequel that resonated with critics and audiences alike. The film reintroduced paranormal investigator couple Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). The Conjuring 2 introduces new supernatural threats, including the terrifying figure of the Crooked Man. It also features the Warrens battling against an evil force that is far more dangerous than they initially realize. The film was a critical and commercial success, slightly outgrossing its predecessor, having Box Office earnings of $321.8 million.
Furious 7
IMDb: 7.1/10
Tomatometer: 82%
Popcornmeter: 82%
Although Furious 7 wasn’t James Wan’s first action film if we consider Death Sentence, it was his first major, big-budget project in the action genre. Furious 7 fully introduced Jason Statham into the franchise, having made a cameo in the 2013 Fast & Furious 6. To date, Furious 7 remains one of the franchise’s most iconic and memorable installments, marking Paul Walker’s final appearance. While several critics felt the plot was formulaic, Furious 7 became one of the highest-grossing films in the franchise, with Box Office earnings of $1.515 billion. The film’s success proved James Wan’s versatility, cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s most talented filmmakers.
Saw
IMDb: 7.6/10
Tomatometer: 50%
Popcornmeter: 84%
Disregarding his student project film, Stygian, the 2004 Saw is widely accepted as James Wan’s feature debut. Besides being the first installment in the Saw franchise, it was the first film Wan collaborated with his close friend Leigh Whannell. The iconic film is known for its brutal and creative traps, designed to make victims confront their sins or make life-altering choices to survive. Although critical reviews were mixed to average, Saw was an instant hit. Although not one of James Wan’s highest-grossing films, its Box Office earnings of $104 million from a $1–1.2 million budget made it one of the most profitable horror movies. Saw (2004) is often credited with reinvigorating the horror genre and inspiring a new wave of low-budget, high-impact horror films.
The Conjuring
IMDb: 7.5/10
Tomatometer: 86%
Popcornmeter: 83%
Unsurprisingly, The Conjuring is James Wan’s highest-rated film. The supernatural horror film was based on the real-life experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It became the first installment in the successful The Conjuring Universe franchise. The film received widespread acclaim from critics, who praised its return to classic horror elements, such as suspense, atmosphere, and psychological tension. Produced on a $20 million budget, The Conjuring grossed $319.5 million. Besides its sequels, the film spawned successful spin-off films.
Follow Us