Hulk Movies: A Complete List of Films Featuring the Hulk in the MCU

Whether from its own Hulk movies or other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, the Hulk is easily one of Marvel’s top and most popular superheroes. The superhero character first appeared in Marvel Comics’ May 1962 The Incredible Hulk #1 publication. Created by the late legendary comic book writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Hulk is one of the founders of the Avengers.
Hulk’s first feature-length film appearance was in 2003, in the Eric Bana-led non-MCU canon movie Hulk. However, since the creation of the MCU and the release of its first film, Iron Man, in 2008, Bruce Banner and his alter ego, Hulk, have appeared in 10 MCU films as of 2024. Here’s a comprehensive list of all MCU movies in which Hulk/Bruce Banner has been featured.
The Incredible Hulk
The Louis Leterrier-directed The Incredible Hulk, released in June 2008, is the second film in the MCU. Set as an origin story, The Incredible Hulk starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. It was the first and only time Norton played the character, as the studio replaced him over creative differences. The movie also starred Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt, Tim Blake Nelson, and Ty Burrell. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, in retrospect, The Incredible Hulk is considered one of MCU’s underrated films.
Watch The Incredible Hulk on Disney+
The Avengers
The 2012 The Avengers was a game changer for the MCU. It quickly became the franchise’s highest-grossing movie, grossing $1.521 billion after its theatrical run. It was also the first time American filmmaker Joss Whedon directed an MCU movie. The Avengers was the first time Mark Ruffalo portrayed the comic superhero character.
Also, The Avengers was the last film in the MCU Phase One (The Infinity Saga). In The Avengers, Hulk joined the other Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to form a superhero team known as the Avengers. Founded by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the Avengers were formed to prevent Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from subjugating Earth.
Avengers: Age of Ultron
The Joss Whedon-directed sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron was the 11th film in the MCU. It was released theatrically on May 1, 2015. Although it failed to out-gross its predecessor, Age of Ultron was another Box Office success, grossing $1.405 billion. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk joins the Avengers to stop the sentient artificial intelligence Ultron from achieving its idea of world peace by causing human extinction.
Watch Avengers: Age of Ultron on Disney+
Thor: Ragnarok
Hulk next appeared in the 2017 Thor: Ragnarok movie, released theatrically on November 3, 2017. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok is the 17th film. It is also a sequel to the 2011 Thor and 2013 Thor: The Dark World. With the movie centred on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Asgard’s storyline, Hulk is the only other Avenger to feature in a supporting role. As of 2024, Thor: Ragnarok is the highest-grossing Thor-centered movie, with Box Office earnings of $865 million. Hulk is introduced after Thor crashes and lands on the garbage planet Sakaar.
Watch Thor: Ragnarok on Disney+
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War is the third Avengers movie in the MCU. It is the 19th film in the universe. With Box Office earnings of $2.052 billion, it became the highest-grossing MCU film and highest-grossing film of 2018. In Avengers: Infinity War, Hulk joins the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy against Thanos. Infinity War is one of MCU’s most popular films. Thanos seeks the six powerful Infinity Stones to kill half of all life in the universe.
Watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+
Captain Marvel
Hulk appeared in Captain Marvel’s mid-credit scene as Bruce Banner. The scene foreshadowed the events of Avengers: Endgame, released almost two months apart. In the scene, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Bruce Banner try to figure out while Nick Fury’s activated pager stops beeping. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) appears, responding to Nick Fury’s call.
Watch Captain Marvel on Disney+
Avengers: Endgame
Released theatrically on April 26, 2019, Avengers: Endgame shattered every Box Office record at the time. It grossed $2.799 billion at the Box Office and became the MCU’s highest-grossing movie ever. It is also one of, if not the most emotionally impactful films in the franchise. Hulk, one of the Avengers’ surviving members, joined forces to reverse Thanos’ actions. In Endgame, Tony Stark sacrifices himself to kill/disintegrate Thanks and his army.
Watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Although audiences don’t get to see Hulk in his big and green glory, Mark Ruffalo made a mid-credit cameo as Bruce Banner. While Shaun (Simu Liu), Katy (Awkwafina), and Wong (Benedict Wong) examine the origins of the rings, Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel make an appearance as holograms. While not a Box Office juggernaut, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+
Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine is the last released movie in the MCU. Released theatrically on July 26, 2024, it is the 34th film in the MCU. A variant of Hulk makes a brief appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. The character is shown fighting Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) before their fight is interrupted by Earth-10005’s Wade Wilson. Although no Hulk movies are currently in the MCU’s release timeline, with several Phase Five & Six movies scheduled for release between 2025 and 2027, Hulk/Bruce Banner could be featured.
Follow Us