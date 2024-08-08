Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s Fresh Take on Time Bandits

If you haven’t already checked out Time Bandits on Apple TV+, now might be the perfect time. The series reboot by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement has fans of their offbeat humor buzzing with excitement. Adapted from Terry Gilliam’s cult-beloved 1981 movie, it follows a nerdy young history enthusiast who embarks on thrilling time-traveling adventures with a quirky group of bandits.
The just-unveiled trailer already shows how this reimagined story is packed with the signature wit and inventiveness we’ve come to expect from Waititi and Clement. Known for their collaboration on the 2014 hit What We Do in the Shadows, these creative masterminds bring a unique personal touch to this reboot—and they’ve been very careful not to mess it up for both old fans and newcomers.
The Iconic Film
The original film directed by Terry Gilliam featured an incredible cast including John Cleese, Michael Palin, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, and Ian Holm. It struck a chord for its darkly comedic take on time travel and family-friendly adventures. This mixture of humor and fantasy deeply influenced a young Jemaine Clement, who said:
It was big to me because it was one.
The New Crew
Leading the ensemble cast in the new series is none other than Lisa Kudrow. Known for her memorable role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends, Kudrow plays Penelope, the leader of the time-travelling thieves. As Penelope, she welcomes 21st-century youngster Kevin, portrayed by Kal-El Tuck, into her gang. Kudrow, apart from her iconic character in Friends, has also starred in movies like Easy A, Scandal, and The Opposite Of Sex.
A Fresh Story
In this new version, young Kevin—a precocious history buff played by Kal-El Tuck—finds his bedroom serves as a portal for these time-traveling escapades. One moment he’s grappling with school bullies and fending off his mother’s linguistic faux pas (ancient “geeks” instead of Greeks), and the next, he’s part of a robbery across epochs.
Leading him is Penelope (Kudrow), who brings both charisma and depth to her role as the band’s so-called leader who cracks jokes about fairness only when there’s something tangible to be gained.
Also part of this motley crew are Widget (Roger Nsengiyumva), Judy the Empath (Charlyne Yi), Alto the Actor (Tadhg Murphy), and strongman Bittelig (Rune Temte).
An Edgy Adventure
This adaptation retains some daring aspects of Gilliam’s vision. In an edgy nod to the original film’s audacious ending where Kevin’s parents get vaporized, we see these parents meet a similar fate in the series reboot—which according to some early views still carries that blend of morbid wit benefitting its creators’ vision.
Episodes five and six landed on August 7th, promising more of these eclectic adventures.
If you’re interested in more cinematic journeys through time or looking for fresh content featuring your favorite comedians and actors immersing themselves in delightful mayhem, this iteration of Time Bandits might just be what you need.
Please comment below what you think about this fresh new take!
Follow Us