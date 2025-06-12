Every Christopher Landon Movie, Ranked by Scares, Laughs, and Twists

When it comes to mixing horror with humor, Christopher Landon has carved out a niche in the genre. Whether it’s body-swapping serial killers or time-looping sorority girls, Landon’s films blend slasher tropes with inventive storytelling. Landon’s storytelling approach is never formulaic, often leaning into absurdity while delivering memorable thrills and clever plot twists.
Over the years, Christopher Landon has grown from a screenwriter to one of the most reliable voices in horror-comedy. His directorial catalog ranges from cult classics to mainstream hits. Whether as a die-hard horror fan or an audience that enjoys a genre mashup, these rankings reveal which of Christopher Landon’s eight directed feature films (as of 2025) deliver the most chills, chuckles, and shockers.
Burning Palms (2010)
Scares: 1/5
Laughs: 2/5
Twists: 2/5
Christopher Landon’s directorial debut, Burning Palms, is a dark satire made up of five interwoven tales that dive into taboo topics. The film packs a fairly star-studded cast comprising Zoe Saldana, Dylan McDermott, Rosamund Pike, Jamie Chung, and Shannen Doherty. While its plot aimed to be edgy and provocative, Burning Palms comes across as more unsettling than scary. The film’s humor is dry and disturbing, and not the sharp wit seen in Landon’s later works. Although it offers a few narrative twists, it lacks the polish and pacing Landon would master later in his career. Unsurprisingly, Burning Palms is one of Christopher Landon’s least-rated movies.
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)
Scares: 2/5
Laughs: 4/5
Twists: 2/5
The zombie comedy Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse is a fun, chaotic ride with raunchy humor and plenty of gore. The film never takes itself seriously, and that’s part of its charm. While it delivers laughs and over-the-top action, the scares are more campy than creepy. Although there’s little in terms of plot twists, it remains an entertaining entry in his filmography. With a cast co-led by Tye Sheridan, the film follows three Boy Scouts on a routine camping trip when a zombie outbreak hits their town. The trio, along with a resourceful party girl named Denise (Sarah Dumont), must use their scouting skills to survive the apocalypse.
We Have a Ghost (2023)
Scares: 2/5
Laughs: 4/5
Twists: 3/5
Christopher Landon’s supernatural horror comedy We Have a Ghost is a family-friendly ghost story with heart. Starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Winston, and Tig Notaro, the film takes a softer approach to the supernatural. It is more sentimental than spooky, trading traditional horror for emotional storytelling and social commentary. While there are a few fun twists along the way, David Harbour’s silent ghost adds charm to its plot. Overall, the film leans more into feel-good than fear.
Drop (2025)
Scares: 3/5
Laughs: 2/5
Twists: 3.5/5
The 2025 thriller Drop is Christopher Landon’s latest directorial entry. The film garnered attention for its innovative approach to horror, blending suspense with modern technology. Actress Meghann Fahy stars as Violet, the actress plays a widowed mother who becomes the target of a sinister digital attack during a first date. The film, co-starring Brandon Sklenar, unfolds largely within the confines of a Chicago restaurant.
Although Drop doesn’t necessarily rely heavily on traditional horror elements, its suspenseful atmosphere keeps viewers on edge. Humor in Drop is subtle yet present. However, the film maintains a serious tone overall, with humor serving as a brief respite rather than a central element. Also, while some plot points may be anticipated, the execution and pacing of the reveals contribute to the film’s engaging storyline.
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
Scares: 4/5
Laughs: 1/5
Twists: 3/5
Beginning with the second installment, Paranormal Activity 2, Christopher Landon was attached to the Paranormal Activity franchise as a writer. However, in 2014, he accepted the challenge to direct the fifth installment, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Although critical reviews were mixed, the film was a massive success at the Box Office, grossing $90.9 million against its $5–9.2 million. The Marked Ones inject new energy into the found-footage formula. It’s the most traditionally scary of Landon’s films, with eerie visuals, jump scares, and escalating supernatural dread. Humor is minimal, but the plot connects cleverly to the franchise, offering several narrative surprises to the franchise’s fanbase.
Happy Death Day 2U (2019)
Scares: 2/5
Laughs: 4/5
Twists: 5/5
Unlike its predecessor, Happy Death Day 2U leans heavier into sci-fi and comedy. While it dials back the horror, it ups the emotional depth and plot complexity. However, the film has character development, heartfelt moments, and unexpected twists that broaden the original story’s scope. While it’s less scary, Happy Death Day 2U is more ambitious and cleaver than its predecessor in the narrative. Besides having a lower critical rating, Happy Death Day 2U failed to outgross its predecessor.
Freaky (2020)
Scares: 3.5/5
Laughs: 4/5
Twists: 4/5
Freaky is a widely entertaining horror-comedy that flips the body-swap trope on its head. Vince Vaughn, as a teenage girl trapped in a killer’s body, is both hilarious and unsettling. The kills are creative and brutal, the humor lands and the story offers enough fresh twists to keep things exciting. To date, Freaky remains one of Christopher Landon’s most balanced films in tone. Freaky was a critical and commercial success, grossing $18.1 million against its $6 million budget.
Happy Death Day (2017)
Scares: 3/5
Laughs: 4/5
Twists: 5/5
Christopher Landon’s Happy Death Day was a surprising hit, exceeding initial opening weekend expectations to become a massive hit. The film grossed an impressive $125.5 million against its $4.8 million production budget. It introduced horror fans to Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe). While Happy Death Day is scary enough to satisfy horror audiences, its real strengths are its character arcs, witty dialogue, and mystery-laden plot. The time loop twist is used brilliantly, helping Christopher Landon gain wider recognition across genres.
