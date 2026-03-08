The Biggest Movies of 2026: Release Dates, Cast, and What We Know So Far

2026 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious years in recent memory for movies. Major studios are lining up blockbuster sequels, franchise reboots, and original films that could define the next era of cinema. With long-awaited follow-ups and bold new projects on the calendar, anticipation is steadily building among audiences worldwide.
From confirmed release dates to early casting announcements, there’s already a lot to unpack about the biggest movies of 2026. Some productions are deep into filming, while others are still shrouded in mystery. What’s clear is that studios are betting big on familiar brands and visionary filmmakers alike. Here’s everything we know so far about the films expected to make the biggest impact.
Scream 7
Release Date: February 27
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Joel McHale, McKenna Grace, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley.
The Scream franchise returns once again with its seventh installment, proving the Ghostface mask still has plenty of life left in it. Scream 7 is expected to continue the modern revival that began in 2022, blending new characters with the legacy of Woodsboro. The series has remained popular and successful by keeping audiences guessing and leaning into its self-aware roots.
While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, casting announcements suggest a mix of returning faces and new additions. Understandably, expectations are high after the strong box office performances of recent entries. Horror fans will be watching closely to see how the story evolves.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Release Date: April 3
Voice Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Michael Richardson, Benny Safdie, Brie Larson.
After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), Nintendo and Illumination are expanding the universe. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to draw inspiration from the beloved space-themed games. The Galaxy concept opens the door to new worlds and bigger stakes. Over the years, Nintendo’s careful approach to its film brand continues to pay off. This 2026 sequel could easily become another billion-dollar global hit.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Release Date: May 1
Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu.
Two decades after the original film became a cultural staple, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally happening. The sequel revisits the fashion world through a modern lens shaped by social media and changing industry norms. With much of the original cast expected to return, the story is rumored to focus on career shifts and power dynamics in a new era. Nostalgia alone makes this one of 2026’s most talked-about movies.
Mortal Kombat II
Release Date: May 15
Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Hiroyuki Sanada.
Mortal Kombat II continues the rebooted film series that began in 2021. The sequel aims to deliver more tournament action and expand the game’s mythology. Audiences can expect new fighters, familiar rivalries, and larger-scale battles. The franchise’s loyal fan base remains one of its strongest assets. While several actors are returning, a few newcomers will portray iconic characters. A May release places it firmly in blockbuster territory. Video game adaptations continue to gain momentum, and this sequel hopes to build on that trend.
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Release Date: May 22
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, Jonny Coyne, Dave Filoni.
The Mandalorian and Grogu mark a major crossover moment for Star Wars. This film brings the popular Disney+ series to the big screen. Din Djarin and Grogu have become fan favorites across generations. Unarguably, their transition to theaters feels like a natural next step.
The movie is expected to connect multiple Star Wars storylines. Familiar characters from the series may also appear. Lucasfilm is positioning this as a key chapter in its future plans. For many Star Wars fans, it’s one of the most anticipated movies of 2026.
Scary Movie 6
Release Date: June 12
Cast:
The parody franchise returns with Scary Movie 6, aiming to poke fun at modern horror trends. The series is known for its broad humor and pop culture references. This new entry will likely target recent genre hits and streaming-era tropes. Comedy and the franchise’s true fans are curious to see if it can recapture the magic. A summer release gives it room to stand out from heavier blockbusters. With parody films being rare today, a Scary Movie comeback is notable. Nostalgia will play a major role in its reception.
Toy Story 5
Release Date: June 19
Voice Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Blake Clark, John Ratzenberger, Tony Hale, Ernie Hudson, Conan O’Brien, Anna Faris, Melissa Villaseñor.
Pixar is returning to one of its most beloved franchises with Toy Story 5. Since the previous film offered a sense of closure, this sequel comes as a surprise for many fans. Pixar has promised a story that feels justified and meaningful. Woody and Buzz are expected to play key roles once again. Pixar’s track record ensures strong interest from audiences of all ages.
Supergirl
Release Date: June 26
Cast: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, Jason Momoa, Ferdinand Kingsley, David Corenswet.
DC Studios introduces a new era with Supergirl, following the reset of its cinematic universe. The film focuses on Kara Zor-El and her journey as a hero. This version is expected to differ from previous portrayals and is a part of DC’s broader long-term plan. The story is said to explore Supergirl’s origins and identity.
Minions 3
Release Date: July 1
Voice Cast: Pierre Coffin, Amy Sedaris, Romesh Ranganathan.
The Minions return for another animated adventure just in time for summer. Minions 3 continues the wildly successful spin-off series. With the Minions being beloved characters and box office gold worldwide, Illumination knows exactly how to market them. The film is expected to feature new villains and global settings. Few animated franchises have performed successfully at the Box Office like this one.
Moana
Release Date: July 10
Cast: Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen.
Disney revisits the world of Moana with a new live-action installment. The franchise has grown even more popular through streaming. Although many have argued that its original film isn’t old enough for a live-action remake, the film is still one of 2026’s most anticipated for audiences and critics alike.
The Odyssey
Release Date: July 17
Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey brings Homer’s classic tale back to the big screen. This adaptation aims to present the story for modern audiences. Epic journeys and legendary figures are central to the film’s appeal. Although literary adaptations remain a risk, interest in the film’s release is strong.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Release Date: July 31
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Charlie Cox.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day ushers in the fourth installment in the MCU Spider-Man film series. The title hints at a reset following recent events in the franchise. MCU fans are eager to see how Peter Parker’s story continues. Spider-Man remains one of Marvel’s most reliable heroes. Whether the studio admits to it or not, Marvel’s future plans depend heavily on this entry.
Clayface
Release Date: September 11
Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan.
DC explores the darker corners of its universe with Clayface. The film centers on one of Batman’s most tragic villains. It offers a character-focused approach rather than a traditional superhero story. If anything, this sets it apart from typical comic book movies. The story is expected to lean into horror elements, as DC continues to experiment with genre variety.
Street Fighter
Release Date: October 16
Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoaʻi, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jason Momoa.
Street Fighter returns to theaters with a new live-action adaptation. The franchise remains a cornerstone of gaming culture. This film aims to honor the source material more closely, with fans hoping it finally breaks the adaptation curse. An October release gives it room to attract genre fans, as its success could lead to a larger cinematic universe.
The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender
Release Date: October 9
Voice Cast: Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Taika Waititi, Ke Huy Quan, Geraldine Viswanathan.
This animated film expands the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. It focuses on Aang during a previously unexplored period, between events of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Fans of the original series have waited years for this story, with the franchise’s popularity still strong.
Hexed
Release Date: November 25
Voice Cast: Frank Welker, Tress MacNeille, Neil Morrissey, Jim Hanks, CeeLo Green, Emilie-Claire Barlow.
Hexed arrives just in time for the holiday season, offering audiences something a little different from the usual end-of-year blockbusters. The film leans into supernatural themes while keeping a mainstream tone that should appeal to a wide audience. Early descriptions point to a story built around curses, hidden secrets, and unexpected consequences. Details about the cast and plot have not yet been made public at the time of writing this article.
Jumanji 4
Release Date: December 11
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito.
The Jumanji franchise continues its successful modern run. Jumanji 4 brings back the game-world chaos audiences enjoy. The ensemble cast remains a major selling point as comedy and adventure drive the series. Besides the main cast returning to reprise their roles, little is known about the plot or the official title. However, a release date has been confirmed for December.
Dune: Part Three
Release Date: December 18
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson.
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga reaches its conclusion with Part Three. The previous films were praised for their scale and ambition. This chapter is expected to finish Paul Atreides’ journey. Fans of the novels know what’s at stake. While much of the cast is expected to return, the film’s success would cement the trilogy’s legacy.
The Angry Birds Movie 3
Release Date: December 23
Voice Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Danny McBride, Psalm West, Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox.
The Angry Birds Movie 3 closes out the year with animated fun. The franchise continues to appeal to new and younger audiences since its first film in 2016. A late-December release targets family crowds and finishes as a fitting end to a packed movie year.
Other Notable Movies in 2026
- Greenland 2: Migration — January 9
- 28 Years Later: Bone Temple — January 16
- The Moment — January 20
- Mercy — January 23
- Wuthering Heights — February 13
- Hoppers — March 6
- The Bride — March 6
- The Drama — April 3
- Masters of the Universe — June 5
- Disclosure Day — June 12
- Practical Magic 2 — September 18
- Digger — October 2
- Focker in Law — November 25
- Violent Night 2 — December 4
