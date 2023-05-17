Top Five Moments In The Blue Beetle Trailer

The latest DC hero is hoping to make a dent in the superhero market this August. Blue Beetle features Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes. He’s a kid who happens to be in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. Not surprisingly, Reyes becomes the symbiotic host, and he gains incredible power thanks to an amazing suit of armor.
Needless to say, this changes the course of his life. Additionally, it marks the date that the Blue Beetle is born. This film also stars George Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Raoul Trujillo, and Belissa Escobedo. Here’s what the Blue Beetle trailer reveals about the movie.
1. The Hero Is Introduced
The big thing about the Blue Beetle trailer is that it’s a family-oriented film. That’s not bad, as it can genuinely be fun to present a superhero that has the entire family involved. It avoids the cliche “I must hide this secret from the people I love” arc and allows the writers to truly capitalize on this aspect in a way audiences have never seen before. It’s not entirely original that a family has been the focal point of a superhero film. In fact, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a family-focused film that was just released. However, it will be fun to explore the different dynamics of Jaime Reyes, his family, and the way they navigate with his new powers.
2. Then The Scarab Is Revealed
In true trailer fashion, meeting Jaime isn’t anything spectacular. For the most part, his introduction does what it needs to do. However, it does feel a bit generic. Nevertheless, it is pretty cool when the blue beetle scarab is finally showcased. The sequence when the scarab attaches itself to Jaime is equal parts funny and exciting.
There are endless possibilities when it comes to the direction Blue Beetle could go based on the story of the scarab. Xolo Mariduena really sells this moment organically and makes the scene pop even more. Though no one has seen the film, the Cobra Kai star comes across as the perfect fit for this role based on the trailer, and he’s easily the standout here. The body transformation is both grotesque and cool at the same time. Overall, it’s an effective scene that gets across the scarab powers and the inciting incident.
3. The Effects Are Showcased
Originally, Blue Beetle was set to be an HBO Max release. The film itself isn’t a grand vision of style and cool locations, but it does look good, nevertheless. The effects don’t come off like the actors are in front of the green screen the whole time.
In fact, it’s insanely cool that Blue Beetle goes up into space and genuinely looks realistic. Bad effects can alienate viewers from a film, and considering Blue Beetle’s powers, this was essentially a crucial element for the DC film world. The fact that the Blue Beetle is in the middle of space and looks so smooth and clean is astounding. It’s equally impressive when he drops into the water is equally impressive.
4. The Scarab’s Powers Are Put On Display
This is unarguably one of the coolest moments in the trailer. The scene goes on to prove that the scarab is unpredictable despite being designed to protect the host. There’s an unlimited set of possibilities, and it builds off a weapon that could ultimately destroy the world.
They certainly didn’t reinvent the wheel, but having Jaime blurring the lines of hero and villain is a compelling arc to follow. Once again, the visuals of this scene are crisp and fun. To top it all off, the people on the bus reacting to the scarab cutting it in half is hilarious. This moment highlights the potential of the Blue Beetle saga while delivering a moment that’s genuinely intriguing and exciting.
5. … And Even More About The Scarab
As previously mentioned, there are plenty of cool and intense scenes throughout the trailer that demonstrates the Blue Beetle’s power. So, it’s easy to see why its powers are capitalized on throughout the trailer. The Blue Beetle extending his arm into a giant sword is inventive and further highlights the uniqueness of the DC hero’s power. This sneak peek is your standard superhero origin story, but there’s no denying how much fun the movie seems.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!