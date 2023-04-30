Home
DC's Blue Beetle Release Date Is A Huge Deal For The DCU

31 mins ago
DC’s Blue Beetle is fast approaching, and it has surprisingly impactful release date. The movie’s main protagonist is Jaime Reyes – a teenager who stumbles upon a mysterious artifact similar to a scarab. He later discovers that it is less of a scarab and more of an advanced armored suit. This alien exoskeleton armor bonds and attaches to him, granting him extraordinary superpowers, and that’s how Blue Beetle, the superhero, is born.

Jaime Reyes is the third character to hold the Blue Beetle mantle in the comic books. Taking over the mantle after Dan Garret and Ted Kord. However, this movie is the first appearance of the hero on the big screen. The film’s release date is also spells exciting news for the movie – especially after the James Gunn takeover. Let’s see why DCU’s Blue Beetle release excites the fans. 

Blue Beetle Releasing Before Aquaman 2 Is A Big Shock 

DC&#8217;s Blue Beetle Release Date Is A Huge Deal For The DCU

It is understood that DCU would undergo significant changes after Gunn and Peter Safran’s takeover. That initially left Blue Beetle‘s fate up in the air. However, Blue Beetle is getting released earlier than major DCEU releases, like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This means the movie did not have to be reworked to fit into the larger DCU, and will largely following the original plot of the film’s creative team. What’s interesting is that the film was initially set to be released on HBO Max. However, after testing well with audiences, it was decided that Blue Beetle would hit the theatres instead of streaming platforms.

What Blue Beetle Could Mean For The Future Of The DCU

DC&#8217;s Blue Beetle Release Date Is A Huge Deal For The DCU

Blue Beetle features references to Jaime Reyes’s predecessors -Kord and Garret. However, the character will stand alone in the movie. The movie will certainly open more doors for the super hero in the DCU. Furthermore, it is speculated that if the character continues through the DCU, a combination of Blue Beetle and Booster should likely be expected. 

Reyes’ teenage years put him forward as a street-level enemy. However, the scarab attached to him would make him face much greater threats. Besides, in the new movie, we might see some previous Kord enemies return for revenge. With the character’s story pulling him in so many directions, it is sure that DCU would work on it to get more out of him. That’s only if the film performs well at the box office but we’ll just have to wait and see. Blue Beetle is going to release on August 18, 2023.

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

