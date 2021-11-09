Home
Movies
Why The Charlie’s Angels Reboot Bombed At The Box Office

Why The Charlie’s Angels Reboot Bombed At The Box Office

31 seconds ago

Thus far, Charlie’s Angels has had four incarnations in the television and movie landscape. Arguably the most successful thus far are the Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore films that came out in the early 2000s. Charlie’s Angels and its sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, made over $500 million worldwide. Nearly ten years later, the intellectual property returned to the television format; however, the updated Charlie’s Angels show was trashed by critics – and holds an abysmal 0% on rotten tomatoes – and barely made it through the first season. The series was canceled after the fourth episode due to low ratings. The franchise has been locked in a vault ever since. Audiences weren’t exactly clamoring for a reboot; however, one ended up happening anyway. Charlie’s Angels starred Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the three leads, with Elizabeth Banks taking the reigns as the director. The 2019 remake came back with a lukewarm critical receptionist, boasting a middle-of-the-road 52% on rotten tomatoes. Despite the past success of the previous entries, Charlie’s Angels bombed in theaters, with the film only earning back $28.20 million worldwide based on a $40 million production budget. So, what happened? Despite the failure of the TV adaptation, the series was a major success back in the early 2000s. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind the failure of the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Elizabeth’s Controversial Comments

Heading into the opening weekend, Elizabeth Banks sparked some controversy regarding why Charlie’s Angels needed to succeed. The writer/director/actress spoke to the Herald Sun, stating that it would re-enforce the sentiment that men don’t go see female-led pictures if the movie failed. When the filmmaker was reminded of the success of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, Banks dismissed them off by stating they were in the male genre because they’re superhero features. Not surprisingly, this didn’t necessarily go over well with audiences and the statement that men don’t go see female-led pictures rings false especially since the previous two Charlie’s Angels films did so well at the box office. Let’s not forget Bridesmaids, Hunger Games, and Maleficent are some of the features that saw worldwide success prior to Banks Angels’ reboot. Her dismissal of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel was also eye-rolling. Yes, those pictures are in a male-dominated category; however, the success of those features ultimately proved to executives that men are willing to shell out money for big action vehicles starring a female lead. The reason that there hasn’t been much success with female features is that producers and executives have had the mindset that women don’t equal box office success. There are considerably fewer female-led films because of this notion. Not every female-led movie does well, but that shouldn’t be faulted because men opted not to see the movie. Are there men out there who would absolutely refuse to watch a film with a female lead?  Yes, the Ghostbusters reboot is a strong example of that. At the end of the day, Charlie’s Angels just didn’t seem like an interesting film. Despite the level of talent attached to the project, the 2019 feature came across as a bland television movie, not something many audiences felt was necessary to see in theaters.

This Was Clearly A Feminist Movie

61% of the audiences were females for the Charlie’s Angels reboot. And for good reason, as Banks may have turned men off of this movie. Her comments certainly didn’t help, but the trailers showed that this was another “women are superior to men” type of film. The actual feature only re-enforced the statement, with a good majority of the males within the movie either being pervy douchebags or evil. It’s been documented at this point that movies that spread hate towards men tend to flop. The most notable is Birds of Prey (and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Filmmakers need to understand that trashing a gender is not the way to go to get their point across. There’s nothing wrong with showcasing strong women and the powerful messages behind it, but there’s also no need to tear down and call men s**t in the process. Bridesmaids focuses on a female cast but is relatable to both men and women. The film never tears down men to get its message across and is actually pretty damn good as well. You can have a movie with a strong man and woman side by side; Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor are notable examples of this. With the Charlie’s Angel’s reboot clearly smacking its feminist themes in the audience’s face, it surely turned off most men. Unfortunately, it appeared that women weren’t all that interested either, as the responses to Banks’ comments from women showed that they couldn’t have cared less about the movie.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Why There Won’t Be Another Feel-Good Series Like Gilmore Girls
Five Shows To Watch If You Like Freeform’s “Cruel Summer”
Let’s Talk about Y: The Last Man For a Moment
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why The Charlie’s Angels Reboot Bombed At The Box Office
10 Movies Where The Main Character is Being Hunted
Underrated Dramatic Comedies: The Best of Times
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emy Alupei
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Guz Khan
Whatever Happened to Nathan Jones?
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Capricorn Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Scorpio Anime Characters of All-Time
Five Mario Kart Style Games You Can Play On PC
The 10 Best Call Of Duty Games According To Metacritic
10 Handheld Video Game Consoles You Forgot About
Is House Of The Dead The Worst Video Game Movie Ever?