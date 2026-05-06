Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains: Every New Threat Confirmed So Far

Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to deliver another exciting entry to the MCU film series. The new installment will pick up from 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending, and follow Peter Parker’s efforts to rein in crime in New York City while dealing with a peculiar Spidey issue. Scheduled for release in July 2026, Brand New Day’s first official trailer confirms the film will feature multiple renowned MCU characters, from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and possibly, several other yet to be revealed.
More than that, the new chapter will feature multiple villains, just like the previous entry’s multiversal adventure. The Green Goblin, Dr. Otto Octavius, Sandman, the Lizard, and Electro were all pitted against the web-slinger in No Way Home. Brand New Day will tread the same path and present the superhero with both familiar and new villains from the comics. Here are those that have been confirmed thus far.
Scorpion (Mac Gargan)
When Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan was first introduced in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, he was a career criminal who ended up behind bars after Spidey derailed his criminal quest. The film’s mid-credits scene depicts Gargan in prison, attempting to uncover Spider-Man’s real identity from Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton). The next time the character was seen in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, he appeared as a cyborg-enhanced gangster named Scorpion.
Jeff Trammell’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man portrays the character in an alternate timeline as the leader of a gang, wielding a scorpion-like armor he acquired from Otto Octavius. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer confirms that Gargan will feature in the new movie as one of its villains. He will face Spider-Man again with an advanced version of the weapon he wielded in the Disney+ series. And it seems he will be gunning for more, other than just a quest for revenge against Peter Parker.
Boomerang (Fred Myers)
Fred Myers will bring his boomerang skills to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Marvel has yet to reveal the actor behind the villain, the movie’s first trailer depicts the Marvel Comics character with a modernized design. A supervillain assassin who later joined the Thunderbolts, Boomerang has squared up against heroes like Daredevil, Hulk, and Hawkeye, while working for antagonists like the Kingpin, Hammerhead, and Justin Hammer. As a long-standing Spidey foe with an appetite for lucrative criminal activities, it’s left to see what pits him against Peter Parker in the new Spider-Man movie.
Anton Miguel Rodriquez (Tarantula)
As a new villain confirmed for Brand New Day, several Marvel Comics supervillains have used the Tarantula moniker. The original, Anton Miguel Rodriquez, debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #134 as a Delvadian revolutionary who eventually became a career criminal in the United States. Later, other supervillains like Luis Alvarez took up the name, famously teaming up with Chameleon in a plot to kill Spidey. However, fans expect the Anton version for the new film, especially as the trailer features a sequence that mirrors the iconic comic book cover of Tarantula’s first appearance. Like Boomerang, the actor portraying the villain remains a secret.
The Hand
A ninja order known for their age-long battle with the Chaste, the Hand has also been confirmed among the villains to shake things up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The ninja clan serves a demon called the Beast, and their history includes run-ins with Black Widow, Daredevil, and the Punisher (Frank Castle), who became the divine leader of the Hand at some point in the comics. With Jon Bernthal confirmed to reprise his role as the Punisher in Brand New Day’s trailer, it remains to be seen which actors will portray the Hand, and how the dynamic between the ninja group, the Punisher, and the web-slinging hero will unfold.
Tombstone (Lonnie Lincoln)
Although the character didn’t appear in the first trailer released, he has been confirmed as one of the villains Spider-Man will face in Brand New Day. The New York crime boss has been a formidable enemy of Spider-Man since he debuted in 1988’s Web of Spider-Man #36. His ties to people dear to Peter Parker make him a sinister adversary, but he always ends up in jail after facing Spidey or Daredevil, his most potent nemesis. Marvin Jones III (Krondon) has been cast to portray the albino gang lore. He vocally embodied the character in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse. The fandom anticipated his live-action reprisal, just as it would be exciting to see what the character is up to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Check out how the Stranger Things story ended for each of your favorite characters.
Follow Us