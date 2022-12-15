Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first animated Marvel movie from Sony, and they pulled out all the stops from the very beginning to the very end, from Spider-Ham to the other variations of Spider-Man, including Spider-Gwen, and numerous villains from the hero’s past, and a star-studded cast to lead each character. Another exciting part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series was the focus on Miles Morales over the typical Peter Parker Spider-Man. However, Peter Parker appears in nearly uncountable moments throughout the first film alone. Below, we’ve detailed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the only film released of the trilogy so far, and the rest of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series, set to premiere over the next two years, from June 2023 for Across the Spider-Verse and March 2024 for Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Into the Spider-Verse Film Series
While long scripts and COVID may have delayed the second and third films of the Into the Spider-Verse film series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse certainly wasn’t anything compared to the MCU, but Sony took the animated approach to inform younger viewers of Miles Morales and the vast world of Spider-Man overall, so the two franchises can’t be compared too much, but with Spider-Man being such a long time favorite for Marvel fans, the movie was bound to be a hit regardless. Not only did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showcase various variants of Spider-Man from across the character’s history, but it also highlighted some unknown variations, all voiced by an incredible cast. The main cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Chris Pine as the Spider-Man from Miles’ dimension, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and other characters in the film, such as Aunt May, Shocker, Mary-Jane, Spider-Ham, and others. In classic Marvel fashion, even the after-credits scene featured Spider-Man: 2099, voiced by Moon Knight actor Oscar Issacs on top of the various other Spider-Man variants that appear, in all forms, from the main cast of Spider-People to Donald Glover cameos, an actor that previously provided the voice for Spider-Man and petitioned to portray Miles Morales in another project.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series only launched with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but upon approval for a second film before the first even released, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, of The Lego Movie and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, immediately got to work on even further expanding the Spider-Verse from its animated debut in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series. The earliest tease for the second film in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was the confirmed inclusion of the Japanese Spider-Man rendition of the character that fit more in line with Power Rangers at times. Another confirmed Spider-Man character in the second film in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series confirmed so far will be Spider-Woman, also known as Jessica Drew, who Issa Rae will portray. Although those two characters have been the only two confirmed, outside of Miles Morales, it’s expected that the new characters and actors will continue to be announced to add to the already existing cast of Spider-People from the first film and will likely carry those main characters into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Credit: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Although the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series only released the first film in 2018, the second film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was working before the first film even premiered, but the film wasn’t expected to be so quickly drawn into a third film as well. However, when writing the second film in the Into the Spider-Verse film series, the script ended up divided between two movies due to its length, and thus from Across the Spider-Verse, Beyond the Spider-Verse was prematurely born. As each story within the Into the Spider-Verse film series has been stated to follow the story of Miles Morales, it wasn’t a surprise for a third film to be created, but for the second story to directly lead into the third fans’ anticipation for the rest of the Into the Spider-Verse film series to be released will be strong. The animation alone of Into the Spider-Verse earned the film high praise from other animation studios and notable figures in the industry, but that also has to lead to a high standard that Into the Spider-Verse film series has set up for itself. Although Beyond the Spider-Verse is the furthest away from us out of the two upcoming Into the Spider-Verse films left of the series, so far, with a premiere date less than a year after Across the Spider-Verse, both films should be equally impressive, if not more so than the first in the film series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.