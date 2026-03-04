How Did The Stranger Things Story End For Each Of Your Favorite Characters?

Stranger Things Season 5 doesn’t have the kind of happy ending fans envisioned for El and her friends. Having followed the show since it debuted on Netflix in July 2016, the fandom might have anticipated an ending where the nerds live close together to enjoy each other’s company after defeating Vecna. The showrunners opted for a practical and realistic conclusion.
The series wrapped up with a solid showdown between Vecna and the nerds, but it left fans with some unanswered questions. From the fate of the military and their operation to the whereabouts of Paul Reiser’s Dr. Owens, the Stranger Things saga concluded with several loose threads. Nevertheless, the show’s favorite characters were all rewarded with a hopeful future, except for the main protagonist, whose fate is uncertain. Here is how the Stranger Things story ended for each of the characters.
El (Millie Bobby Brown)
@strangerthings
thank you for being our friend ❤️ #StrangerThings5
Millie Bobby Brown’s El is at the center of Stranger Things’ ambiguous ending. Her story has an open-ended conclusion, leaving it up to viewers to decide whether she died or escaped to a faraway town, where she found peace. The protagonist’s story invites viewers to decide if she’s dead or not. Her friends choose to believe she is alive and finally safe from the government. Fans who want a happy ending for the character can align with that.
Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard)
@strangerthings
the story of mike the brave & holly the heroic #StrangerThings5
Mike Wheeler, the leader of the nerds, became a writer to tell stories inspired by his friends. He hopes their tales of grand adventure will spread far and wide across the land, so that people can know of their brave deeds in Hawkins. However, he will never tell the real story about El, which is his theory of how she escaped the military and faked her death to begin life afresh in a faraway town.
Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) And Jim Hopper (David Harbour)
@strangerthings
at last. #StrangerThings5
After decapitating Vecna to ensure his terror ends, Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers eventually went on a date with David Harbour’s Jim Hopper. He disclosed a job offer for chief of police in Montauk, New York, and proposed to Joyce, who happily accepted. With nothing holding them back in Hawkins, they are bound to move to New York, where they will start a new life together.
Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo)
@strangerthings
“i’m gonna look principal higgins dead in the eye. i’m gonna flip him the bird. i’m gonna snatch that diploma. and I’m gonna run like hell outta here.” #StrangerThings5
After helping to defeat Vecna and destroy the Upside Down, Dustin had another big moment with his valedictorian speech at the graduation ceremony of the Hawkins High School class of 1989. He continues to crave knowledge and enrolls in a prestigious college to further his education. However, he still makes time to reconnect with his friends for some adventure.
Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) And Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink)
@strangerthings
behind the scenes at HMH with caleb and sadie 🎥 #StrangerThings5
Lucas played a crucial role that helped Max regain consciousness ahead of the grand showdown with Vecna. They both aided the fight against the evil plaguing Hawkins, graduated with their friends, and grew stronger in love over the years. Based on Mike’s speculative story, Max and Lucas settled down in a small village, where their love deepened with each passing day.
Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)
@strangerthings
brothers. 🥹 #StrangerThings5
From coming out as gay to unpacking his connection to Vecna, Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers is central to the events that unfolded in Stranger Things Season 5. Tapping into Vecna’s power, Will protected his loved ones from demogorgons and also played a crucial role in Vecna’s defeat. The series ended on a happy note for Will, who left Hawkins for a bustling city, where he found deep happiness, acceptance, and requited love.
Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) And Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton)
@strangerthings
may have let each other go, but they’ll be bonded forever. #StrangerThings5
At the peak of the quest to stop Vecna, Nancy and Jonathan trashed out their relationship issues and broke up amicably. After defeating the evil in Hawkins, they moved on with their lives separately but committed to remaining friends. While Jonathan proceeded to New York University to pursue a career in filmmaking, Nancy dropped out of Emerson and took up a job as a journalist.
Steve Harrington (Joe Keery)
@strangerthings
THE GASP HEARD IN EVERY DIMENSION #StrangerThings5
The evolution of Steve Harrington amounted to a solid conclusion for the Joe Keery character in Stranger Things Season 5. Steve consolidated his charm in the season, especially with his emotionally charged scenes with Dustin and Jonathan. After normalcy returned to Hawkins, Steve remained in the town to coach Little League baseball alongside teaching Sex Ed.
Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke)
@strangerthings
“it’s not the same” 🥹 #StrangerThings5
The character also left Hawkins after the evil plaguing the town was defeated. Steve hinted that she moved to Massachusetts to attend Smith College when the duo reunited with Nancy and Jonathan in their last scene together. Robin also hinted at a breakup with Amybeth McNulty’s Vickie at the reunion. When Steve raised a toast to “nothing ever keeping us apart,” she added, “including overbearing significant others,” indicating a possible breakup with her lesbian partner. Check out our ranking of Gen V’s top WTF moments.
Follow Us