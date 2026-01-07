Top 7 WTF Moments From Gen V, Ranked

From the outcome of Marie Moureau’s (Jaz Sinclair) menarche to Tek Knight’s (Derek Wilson) sexual attraction to any object with a hole, Gen V has been a treasure trove of WTF moments. The superhero teen drama debuted as The Boys’ second spinoff in September 2023, matching the original show’s enormous acclaim. This earned it the green light for Season 2 that October, while the first entry was still running.
Returning for Season 2 in September 2025, Gen V tied into The Boys’ much-anticipated fifth and final season. Although plans are underway for Gen V Season 3, the show creators say it will depend on Season 2’s viewing numbers. Given that the new season premiere pulled off the show’s largest Nielsen streaming audience so far, fans can expect Season 3. In the meantime, these are the show’s biggest WFT moments.
1. Emma And Liam’s Sex Scene In Season 1
Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Liam’s (Robert Bazzocchi) sex scene is one of the universe’s jaw-dropping depictions. Struggling to find where she belongs, Emma takes a chance with Liam, the only fellow who seems to appreciate her power to grow and shrink. They got intimate, and Emma quickly learns Liam is only interested in a disturbing fetish. He wants to get on with an ant-sized Emma, and that amounted to viewers seeing a tiny human female pleasuring a gigantic dingdong. To shoot the scene, the Gen V showrunners built a large penis for it. “We have a practical, five-foot penis, and we enhanced it with visual effects,” Michele Fazekas disclosed in an interview with Variety.
2. When Marie Engorges Rufus’ Member To Bits
Perhaps the show’s most satisfying WTF moment, Rufus McCurdy’s (Alexander Calvert) attempt to take advantage of Marie (Jaz Sinclair) in Season 1’s “The Whole Truth,” left him with a penis blast-shredded to bits. Marie had approached him to find Emma with his psychic abilities. She blacks out and finds herself in his room, with Rufus getting set to assault her. Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) intervenes, giving Marie the chance to use her blood-manipulation powers on Jordan’s instrument. She engorges it until it bursts, shredding into pieces.
3. Black Hole’s Scenes In Gen V Season 2
Every Black Hole (Wyatt Dorion) scene in Gen V Season 2 was a big WTF moment. From chugging beer through his butthole to absorbing and emitting full-grown humans, Black Hole can suck up anything up his a** and hold it within himself. Gen V Season 2 utilized this ability in several unsettling ways. However, it proved to be useful in the finale, where Black Hole sucked up multiple God U students and smuggled them in to face Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater). Watching him emit them one by one ranks among the most deeply disturbing moments in The Boys universe.
4. Black Hole’s Beer Chugging Disaster
Yes, every Black Hole scene in Gen V season 2 was uneasy to watch, but the beer chugging disaster was a spectacular WTF moment deserving of a standalone recognition. The scene unfolds during a frat party at God U, where Black Hole committed himself to chugging away the party drink through his anus. As though that wasn’t disturbing enough, the scene evolves to a violent confrontation that sends a flood of alcohol gushing out of his butt.
5. When Emma Crawled Into A Guard’s Ear
Another WTF moment from Gen V Season 1 unfolded when Emma discovered a use for her powers in Episode 3. After infiltrating the Woods to find Sam (Asa German), the two took to each other, making it difficult for Emma to stand by and watch a guard torture her new friend. She intervenes, crawling into the guard’s ear and emerging from the other end. It was a hair-raising scene for Sam and the viewers.
6. Ally’s Pubic Hair Powers In Gen V Season 2
Gen V Season 2 features an array of weird powers, which Godolkin wants to eliminate from the Supe university. The God U founder learns that these powers aren’t useless in his last moments. Just like Black Hole used his butt powers to sneak in students who fought the antagonist, Ally’s hairy powers came in handy in the fight, as it was used to hold Godolkin down. Regardless, the ability to freely grow and retract elongated pubic hair is a resounding WTF moment for viewers.
7. Cipher’s Security Guard And The Gnome In Gen V Season 2
Cate’s (Maddie Phillips) mind-controlling power has always been an instrument of chaos. In Gen V Season 1, she used it to cause major problems, leading to a massacre in the finale. Earlier, she compelled two guards to get freaky, which delivered one of the season’s twisted scenes. A similar scenario plays out in Gen V Season 2, after a bash in the brain distorted how her power works. Cate commands Dean Cipher’s security guard to hand over his keys and f**k off, but instead of acting accordingly, the guard lets go of his pants and gets off with a garden gnome. Check out 5 disturbing Rick and Morty moments that are hard to forget.
Follow Us