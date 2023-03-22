Home
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Stranger Things’ Winona Ryder

4 hours ago
There are several interesting facts about Stranger Things star, Winona Ryder, that you probably haven’t heard about yet. Starring as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things was not the only role that was a huge success for the 80’s rising star. On the contrary, her roles as Veronica in Heathers and Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice enabled the actress jump into the Hollywood spotlight in the 1980s.

Even though Ryder took a step back from the entertainment industry for many years, Stranger Things helped her make an exceptional comeback. With her return to the limelight, there’s renewed curiosity about the actress with new fans wanting to know more about her. The good news is that Ryder has led an interesting life, so here are facts about the actress worth knowing.

6. Winona Ryder Isn’t On Social Media

winona in beetlejuice

In today’s world where everyone has multiple social media accounts, it is surprising to hear that Winona Ryder has none. This is largely due to the fact that Ryder is a private person and also because she isn’t particularly fond of technology. In an interview with Net-a-poter she confessed, “I’m not on [social media]. I’m very private, so I can’t imagine what I’d want to share with the world.” Later in the same interview, she admitted to recently learning about the button that made the screen flip. 

5. Ryder Was Once Arrested For Shoplifting

winona ryder with sunglasses

At the height of her superstardom, the 80’s superstar was arrested (not jailed) for shoplifting from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Calif. The shoplifting incident temporarily stopped her career as a Hollywood star. According to Ryder, she went back to San Fransisco then and invested her time in things she was interested in. 

In one of her interviews with Porter Magazine, she confirmed that the whole act was a form of self-sabotage. Taking time to work on herself before her returning to the industry and social media, has proven to be the right choice for the actress. The rest, as they say, is history.

4. Winona Ryder Lived In A Tree For A Week

winona ryder behind a tree

Over the course of her career, Winona Ryder has also taken interest in constitutional law, and learning about environmental activism. To expand her activist pedigree, she then joined the environmental activist Julia Butterfly Hill, who lived in a tree for 738 days. However, following a protest attempt, Ryder has since revealed she only made for six days in the tree. 

3. She Helped Her Best Friend Get Cast In Dracula

winona and keanu staring at each other

It wasn’t the sole decision of Francis Ford Coppola (film creator) to cast Keanu Reeves in Dracula.  Rather, it was a mutual decision with Ryder being consulted. Coppola had initially wanted to cast Johnny Depp as the villain, but as these things go, he ultimately went to Reeves as Jonathan Harker. The movie also starred Ryder, Gary Oldman and Anothony Hopkins.

2. She Took Her Name Herself From A Band

winona in stranger things

Did you know that Winona Ryder isn’t her actual name but a stage name? Her real name is Winona Laura Horowitz. The “Ryder” was based on a musical band, and she took the name herself. The best way to describe how she got the name would be that she was in the right place and time. While listening to Mitch Ryder’s album in the background, when someone asked her how she would want her name to appear in the credits, “Ryder” was the only thing she could think of at the instant. 

1. Her Godfather Was “The Most Dangerous Man In America”

timothy leary and winona

While growing up, Winona had familial connections with some of the popular names in the Beat Generation. But that wasn’t the only familial connection she had. The biggest of them all was the link with her godfather, the famous Timothy Leary. According to Richard Nixon (former U.S. president), he is actually “the most dangerous man in America.”  It wasn’t that Leary was some kind of mob boss, but his intriguing personality and prominence in the hippie movement that made him famous. Throughout the 1960’s also worked as a writer and physiologist. All in all, he had a unique personality and Winona Ryder was lucky to have him as a godfather.

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

