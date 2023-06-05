5 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Charlotte’s Hugh Sachs

Best known for his career exploits on the small screen, Hugh Sachs is an English actor who has been active in the industry since the early 1990s. Like most actors in his league, Sachs began his foray into the entertainent industry in the theater and has not left the stage since then. He has since made a name for himself with prominent roles in hit TV shows and films.
Hugh Sachs has recorded many roles that put his name on the map, starting from his appearance in Benidorm. He is also known for his presence on the main cast list of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Get to know more enlightening facts about Hugh Sachs and what he has been up to since Bridgerton.
1. Hugh Sachs Was Born In England
Born on February 25, 1964, Hugh Sachs is an English man. He was born in Manchester, Lancashire, England to currently unidentified parents. The actor has not shared details of any sibling he may have spent his childhood with. Despite the scarcity of information about his lineage, it is apparent from his physical features that Hugh Sachs is from a Caucasian background.
2. He Plays Queen Charlotte’s Right-hand Man In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Playing Queen Charlotte’s right-hand man, Brimsley in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is one of the most recent and prominent roles Hugh Sachs has nabbed. He was cast in the TV mini-series to reprise his previous role in the original series, Bridgerton. Made up of six episodes, the series follows the rise to power and prominence of young Queen Charlotte.
With Shonda Rhimes at the helm as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story boasts a stellar cast, including Bridgerton alums, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Hugh Sachs who reprised their previous roles. Other notable cast members include India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, and Tunji Kasim among several others. Hugh Sachs’ role as the Queen’s secretary puts him on the main cast list and he appeared in all six episodes of the historical drama limited series.
3. He Has Been Acting Since 1992
While his first acting credit was recorded in 1993, Hugh Sachs has been active in the entertainment industry since 1992. He made his professional debut on the small screen in one episode of Minder as Kenny and later appeared in two episodes of Demob as Scott, both in 1993. His big screen debut came in 1995 on the set of Mad Dogs and Englishmen where he played the role of Brooks. Sachs’ career grew exponentially with steady albeit minor roles in television series and movies. On the silver screen, he has limited credits in movies like The Libertine (2004), Like Minds (2006), Beyond The Fire (2009), and Beauty (2018). Sachs is more prolific on the small screen with appearances in shows such as Aristocrats, Casualty, Footballer’s Wives, Foyle’s War, Midsomer Murders, and Star Wars Andor.
4. He Sits On The Board Of The Theatrical Guild
As a stage actor with a wealth of experience, Hugh Sachs is a board member of The Theatrical Guild. He has recorded performances on stage such as the West End play, One Man, Two Guvnors. He performed the role of Harry Dangle in the play at the Theatre Royal, Haymarket in London alongside Rufus Hound.
5. Hugh Sachs Is Widely Known For His Role In The ITV Hit Sitcom, Benidorm
It took Hugh Sachs a few years to land his career-defining role. After his 1993 debut, he played minor parts in movies and television series, and in 2007, he caught his career break when he was cast as a series regular in Benidorm. He played Gavin Ramsbottom in 34 episodes of the British sitcom between 2007 and 2012. He appeared in the first five out of the 10 seasons of Benidorm. Sachs was among the main cast members and their joint efforts contributed to the success of the show which was consequently nominated for at least 10 awards and won five, including the National Television Awards for Best Comedy Programme (2008) and TV Choice Awards for Best Comedy Show (2018)
Another role that put Hugh Sachs’ name on the map is the one he played in Bridgerton. Before portraying Brimsley in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, he already played the role in Bridgerton. He was part of the main cast in the Netflix show and appeared as Brimsley. Following his successful outing in Benidorm, Bridgerton introduced Sachs to a wider audience.